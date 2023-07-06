Illinois State Police launch investigation of inmate death at Massac County Jail

Illinois State Police announced Thursday it is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Massac County Jail.

The Massac County Sheriff’s Department requested the state police investigation after staff found an inmate dead in his cell in the southern Illinois jail Wednesday morning. The inmate has been identified as 43-year-old Dennis F. Schapmire of Ozark, Illinois.

An autopsy was performed at the Williamson County Morgue, and the cause of death is pending toxicology reports.