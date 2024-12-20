Massac County commission censures Hamm for violating sexual harassment policy

Massac County’s commissioners have censured Supervisor of Assessments Gary Hamm after finding evidence that he violated the county’s sexual harassment policy.

The Metropolis Planet reports that, additionally, Hamm will not be allowed to enter the offices of the Massac County Clerk, the Treasurer or General Assistance for two years. If Hamm violates county policies again, the county could take further action – including removing him from office.

The Supervisor of Assessments office is responsible for assessing real property values in the southern Illinois county. According to the Metropolis Planet , the supervisor position became an elected office in 2022.

Hamm was initially appointed to the position in 2011. He was elected to the office in November.