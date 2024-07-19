Christian County’s CASA program dissolved after not meeting organization’s standards

A nonprofit that helped young people navigate the legal system in Christian County has been dissolved after it didn’t meet state and national standards set by its national parent organization.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program of Christian County announced it would be disbanding on Monday after the state organization found the group to be in noncompliance with standards set out by the group.

Leading up to its dissolution, Christian County’s CASA program was subject to a Quality Assurance Review in which the Kentucky CASA Network “identified a myriad of areas” the program needed to make improvements in to operate properly. KCN then attempted to provide assistance to the far western county to bring the local organization into compliance with operational standards.

KCN State Director and CEO Andrea Bruns called the dissolution announcement a “surprise.”

“In Christian County just last year, there were 200 children before the court for abuse and neglect. And over the last several years, that's been well over 1,000,” she said. “It's incredibly important that children continue to have access to a trained community volunteer to advocate for their best interest.”

According to a KCN release, more than 1,300 new child abuse, neglect, and dependency cases were filed in Christian County between 2018 and 2023. In that time, Administrative Office of the Courts data shows that just 52 children were appointed a CASA volunteer.

KCN is looking into options for a permanent replacement to continue providing services in the Hopkinsville area.

“We would be looking for, down the road, [for the CASA program in] Christian County to pick up other counties,” Bruns said. “We have two counties that are currently unserved – Logan and Todd counties – and at some point we need to look at how we're going to get those counties served.”

In the meantime, Bruns said there should be no disruption in advocacy services provided to the children of Christian County. CASA by the Lakes – which provides child advocacy and support services in court for Marshall and Calloway counties – announced earlier this week that it would temporarily service Christian County.

The Kentucky CASA Network has yet to share a timeline for when a permanent replacement organization will be formed.