Man arrested for threatening to have Graves County Commonwealth Attorney killed

A western Kentucky man was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he tried to hire people from Texas to have the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney killed.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Brandon Cavette was previously arrested in Graves County on felony drug trafficking charges.

According to the police investigation, Cavette was allegedly upset at Commonwealth Attorney Richie Kemp for prosecuting that case and for the plea bargain deal the prosecutor offered.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says they have audio recordings of Cavette making these threats.