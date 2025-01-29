Former juvenile justice guard fired after breaking arms of two inmates at McCracken facility

A guard at a juvenile justice facility in McCracken County was fired after he broke the arms of two young male inmates this past fall.

According to records obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader , the guard broke the inmates’ arms during two separate restraining incidents on the same day last October.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice said that guard has since been fired – as well as the Paducah facility’s superintendent and deputy superintendent. That statement also indicated that additional discipline regarding the incidents is pending.

The DJJ also notified the Kentucky State Police of the incidents so they could launch a criminal investigation – which is now waiting to be presented to a grand jury in McCracken County.

DJJ commissioner Randy White said in a statement that he’s focused on equipping staff with the right tools to keep young inmates and staff since he took the position last year , and said that if employees choose to do the wrong thing, they will “consistently be held accountable.”

It’s another incident in what’s become a pattern of alleged mistreatment of inmates at Kentucky DJJ facilities dating back several years.