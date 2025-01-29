© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former juvenile justice guard fired after breaking arms of two inmates at McCracken facility

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:07 AM CST

A guard at a juvenile justice facility in McCracken County was fired after he broke the arms of two young male inmates this past fall.

According to records obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader, the guard broke the inmates’ arms during two separate restraining incidents on the same day last October.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice said that guard has since been fired – as well as the Paducah facility’s superintendent and deputy superintendent. That statement also indicated that additional discipline regarding the incidents is pending.

The DJJ also notified the Kentucky State Police of the incidents so they could launch a criminal investigation – which is now waiting to be presented to a grand jury in McCracken County.

DJJ commissioner Randy White said in a statement that he’s focused on equipping staff with the right tools to keep young inmates and staff since he took the position last year, and said that if employees choose to do the wrong thing, they will “consistently be held accountable.”

It’s another incident in what’s become a pattern of alleged mistreatment of inmates at Kentucky DJJ facilities dating back several years.

Last May, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a statewide investigation into Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers over concerns for child welfare – including concerns that juvenile inmates were frequently held in long periods of isolation and not properly protected from other detainees.
Tags
Criminal Justice Department of Juvenile JusticeKentucky inmates
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her fiancé and two dogs.
See stories by Hannah Saad
Related Content