DJJ investigates allegations of sex in the workplace, inmate 'fight club' at Mayfield facility

One worker from the Mayfield Youth Development Center was fired last month following investigations by Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice into alleged misconduct.

According to records obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader , employees allegedly allowed kids and teens being housed at the detention center to fight each other in a classroom closet without security cameras. Additionally, investigators say two employees were caught having oral sex at the Graves County facility on a private video call last year.

In a statement, DJJ commissioner Randy White says the agency has “no tolerance for actions such as what took place at the Mayfield Youth Development Center.”

Three other DJJ employees quit their jobs and another was demoted in the aftermath of the investigation.