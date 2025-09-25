Murray High band director resigns after district says he contracted with former teacher recently charged with raping a minor

Murray High School’s band director Tim Zeiss resigned from his post on Wednesday after district officials say they began looking into why he was contracting work with a former teacher who’s now been charged with the rape of a student while employed by the district.

In an email sent to Murray High School parents Thursday obtained by WKMS, Murray Independent Schools superintendent David Meinschein said the district began evaluating concerns last week over the marching band’s contracted work with a company owned by Jason Shelby.

Shelby is a former Murray High School teacher and marching band director who resigned from his post in 2018 after Kentucky State Police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving students. He was arrested earlier this month on charges of rape and sexual abuse involving a then-15 year old female student dating back to 2008 and 2009.

Meinschein said, according to a district evaluation, Zeiss “failed to follow multiple directives from MISD administration to not utilize the services of Mr. Shelby, or any affiliated companies, for the Murray High School Tiger Band.” According to Meinschein’s email, Murray High School’s marching band paid Shelby’s company Total Visual Design, LLC more than $78,000 over a seven-year period. In a previous statement, the superintendent said Shelby’s company has provided band uniforms and drill writing services to the high school marching band in recent years.

Meinschein said Zeiss continuing to work with Shelby – despite being told not to by district officials – constituted insubordination under district policy and applicable law.