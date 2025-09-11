© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Murray High teacher arrested for rape, sexual abuse following seven-year investigation

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:18 PM CDT
Jason Shelby was arrested Wednesday on charges related to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.
KSP
Jason Shelby was arrested Wednesday on charges related to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A former Murray High School teacher was arrested Wednesday following a seven-year-long investigation by the Kentucky State Police into allegations of inappropriate relationships with students.

Jason Shelby is facing charges of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse after a woman told KSP detectives that Shelby was involved in a sexual relationship with her in 2008 and 2009, when she was 15 and 16. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail following his arrest.

KSP officials said the department’s investigation into the former teacher started in 2018, after it received a report from the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board that included allegations of inappropriate relationships Shelby had with a then-current student and a former student. In a release, KSP said allegations of misconduct against Shelby date back to 2005.

However, the state police department said it did not have enough evidence to get a warrant for Shelby’s arrest until last month, when a former student reported being in a sexual relationship with Shelby that started in 2008.

Shelby resigned from his position at Murray High School in 2018 after KSP began its investigation into the allegations it received from the education standards board. At that time, a Murray High School alumna came forward accusing the former teacher of “predatory sexual grooming” that dated back to when she was a student in 2005.

She also claimed that the school district, including then-superintendent – and now Murray mayor – Bob Rogers, failed to take allegations of Shelby’s misconduct seriously when she and others brought it to their attention in 2013.

Shelby agreed to voluntarily surrender his Kentucky teaching certificate in 2019.
Tags
Criminal Justice Jason ShelbyKentucky State Police
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her fiancé and two dogs.
See stories by Hannah Saad
Related Content