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Lexington police say no updates, no arrests in fatal mass shooting at park

WEKU | By Jackie Starkey
Published August 16, 2026 at 11:46 AM CDT
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Police said Sunday there are no updates and no arrests have been made in Saturday's fatal mass shooting at a Lexington park.

Four people were injured and one killed in a shooting just before 7 p.m. at Charles Young Park, where an East End Day celebration was taking place. Police said children were among the victims.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department confirmed via email Sunday there were no updates in the case and no arrests have been made overnight.

In a briefing with media following the shooting, Chief of Police Lawrence Weathers said a 4-year-old and a 14-year old sustained injuries, along with two adults.

"They all have, what's been reported to us, as nonlife-threatening injuries," Weathers said.

The fifth victim, pronounced dead at a hospital, has not been identified.

In a post on Facebook Sunday morning, Mayor Linda Gorton identified the victim only as "a young man."

"Our community is coming together to pray for those who were wounded yesterday, and for the young man we lost and his family and friends," she wrote. "I have been in communication with Chief Weathers and he is committed to solving this crime as quickly as possible."

LPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 859-258-3600 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2026 WEKU
Criminal Justice
Jackie Starkey
Jackie Starkey joined WEKU as News Director/Managing Editor in June 2026. She previously worked as editor for the Lexington Herald-Leader and three other McClatchy newspapers, and started her career as a political reporter and later managing editor in coastal North Carolina. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina Asheville.
See stories by Jackie Starkey