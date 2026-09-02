© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prosecutors seek death penalty for woman indicted in shooting of west Tennessee deputy

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published September 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM CDT
The Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden, Tennessee
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury
The Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden, Tennessee

Prosecutors say that an Ohio woman accused in the fatal shooting of a Weakley County sheriff’s deputy could face the death penalty, if convicted.

Khristi Dawn Cunningham is charged in the deadly January shooting of Derrick Bonham, a deputy with nearly two years of service with the Weakley County Sheriff's Office.

A post from the Weakley County’s sheriff office said Bonham was attempting to assist officers from the Martin Police Department in responding to a disturbance call, following a report of possible shots fired at the Days Inn near the University of Tennessee at Martin campus.

At a January press conference, Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade said that Bonham approached a car at a gas station across the street from the hotel that fit the description of the one described in the call for assistance. When the driver of the car – who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later identified as Cunningham – opened her door, McDade said she shot Bonham. The sheriff also said Cunninham shot Bonham again after he fell to the ground.

Bonham was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died.

According to a 27th Judicial District Attorney General's Office social media post, Cunningham was indicted by a Weakly County Grand Jury Tuesday on four separate felony counts: first-degree murder; reckless endangerment – deadly weapon involved; aggravated assault; and false reports.

The post also announced that prosecutors had filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty in the case.

Cunningham’s arraignment hearing is expected to be held Sept. 8 in Weakley County Circuit Court.
Criminal Justice
Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
See stories by Derek Operle