Christian County teacher appointed to Kentucky Board of Education for 2023-2024 year
The Kentucky Department of Education announced Tuesday that Christian County teacher Alissa Riley will serve as a non-voting member on the state’s Board of Education for the upcoming school year.
Riley has been teaching for 15 years and is currently a teacher at Gateway Academy to Innovation and Technology in Hopkinsville.
The Kentucky Board of Education has 15 members, including four non-voting members. Each year, one public school teacher and one high school student are selected to serve one-year terms on the state’s board of education and participate in discussions about Kentucky education.