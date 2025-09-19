Murray State President Ron Patterson delivers State of the University address

Murray State University President Ron Patterson spoke at Wrather Hall on campus Thursday, delivering a “State of the University” address that highlighted the school’s recent accomplishments and gave an update on his first semester at the western Kentucky institution.

During the address, Patterson underlined MSU’s high freshman enrollment, research and construction grants, successful fundraising efforts and student achievements in both academics and athletics.

Patterson, who started the role in July, also laid out his presidential priorities, promising to focus on growth, collaboration and success for students and campus workers.

“As we begin this year together, I pledge to leverage my presidency to build on our tremendous success, and I encourage each of you to continue to strive for excellence, leading with courage and serving with purpose as we continue to move Murray State forward,” Patterson said.

Patterson also emphasized the importance of shared governance between students, faculty, staff and university leadership. He said a collaborative approach is key to ensuring the continued success of Murray State’s students.

“Yesterday, the university turned 103 years old and, since that very first day, Murray State University has served as the point of access and affordability for students in our region, the Commonwealth and beyond,” Patterson said. “And of course, students are at the heart of all that we do here at Murray State University.”

Patterson also discussed plans to reorganize and streamline student resources and services, as well as plans to launch more initiatives aimed at academic enterprise for the university and other relevant institutions.

He also briefly spoke about recent challenges stemming from delayed or discontinued federal funding for many academic programs, including the university’s Upward Bound program.