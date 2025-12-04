Wood calls Murray State 'blessed' during third provost finalist town hall meeting

Rose Marie Wood said Murray State is “blessed” with its emphasis and strength in rural education, and for an upcoming turning point in higher education, this is where she wants to be.

Wood, a special consultant to the Marshall University provost and a psychology professor, is a finalist for the provost position and the third of four to speak at Wrather Auditorium before her interview.

“When I hear what’s going on with veterinary medicine and what I heard earlier today about an opportunity for a medical college with a rural focus … I think about the possibility of extending social work into rural areas, and thinking about education already having huge placements in your local schools, it’s huge,” Wood said.

Wood said the university’s focus on these rural subjects, its enrollment rates, retention, and its first-generation students, are why she wants to be at Murray State.

Another attraction for Murray State for Wood is its teacher-scholar model and its traditions.

“I see that here (and) I think about all the ways that you celebrate students and amplify and champion students here and their student success,” she said. “I see the Racers in your traditions, when we’re talking about All Campus Sing or the shoes on the tree. I want to be part of that. I only see opportunity and ways that I can come alongside you to the challenges that are coming ahead.”

Wood’s curriculum vitae is available online, for those with a Murray State login.

Besides Wood, other candidates are Kimberly Paddock-O’Reilly, Chadron State College provost; Alaric Williams, academic affairs vice president at Minot University in North Dakota; and Laurie Couch, Salisbury University provost. Williams will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday. Both town hall meetings are in Wrather Auditorium.

The successor will replace Tim Todd, who was removed from his role effective Nov. 1. Todd filed a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court against Murray State Nov. 25, alleging a breach of contract.

This article was originally published by The Murray State News, the student newspaper at Murray State University.