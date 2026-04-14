Tennessee’s Charlie Kirk Act bans student walkouts, protects conservative speakers

College students who participate in walkouts could be suspended or expelled under a new measure passed by the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.

The Charlie Kirk Act, named for the late conservative activist, addresses free speech on college campuses.

HB 1476/ SB 1741 would require colleges and universities to sign the University of Chicago’s policy on freedom of speech — and prohibit administrations from uninviting a speaker based on their opposition to abortion or LGBTQ rights.

“We want to be the gold standard for having public colleges and universities that are known to be neutral when it comes to divisive political and social issues,” said bill sponsor Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Franklin.

The act would bring disciplinary action against students and faculty members that who disrupt a guest speaker by protesting or staging a walkout. Under the proposal, student organizations could legally deny membership or leadership positions to other students if they disagree with their “lifestyle.”

Bulso said despite its namesake, the bill is non-partisan.

“It’s named after him, not because he had a conservative viewpoint, but because he actually gave his life in the defense of freedom of expression and doing so in a civil manner,” Bulso said.

Rep. Ronnie Glynn, D-Clarksville, disputed the civility of Kirk’s stances.

“As a Black man, when I think about some of the things … (Kirk) said, how can I say, ‘Yep, that was civil?’ ”

Glynn referenced comments Kirk made questioning the qualifications of Black pilots and disparaging Black women in office. Bulso defended the statements, arguing that being against DEI does not make someone racist.

“DEI is the word now, but before that it was Black Lives Matter, then it was critical race theory,” said Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville. “But there used to be another word here that started with an ‘n,’ that’s what they really want to call us again.”

In the Senate, bill sponsor Sen. Paul Rose, R-Covington, said speakers promoting racism would not be protected under the measure.

Jones also pointed to people in academics who were disciplined over their reactions to Kirk’s assassination.

“It’s ironic that this body is talking about free speech when we had professors in Tennessee schools expelled and suspended when they did not mourn the death of Charlie Kirk, when they said that his statements were problematic, and that the way he died did not redeem the way he lived,” Jones said.

“Charlie Kirk was someone who encouraged everyone to love others,” Bulso responded. “He wanted to be known for his courage and for his faith. He actually was someone, who without apology, defended the truth.”

The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

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