Murray State regents OK creation of LLCs to open new funding streams for university, athletics

At a special called meeting Friday, Murray State University’s Board of Regents authorized President Ron Patterson to launch two Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) – a move the school leader said would create additional revenue streams for both the university and Racer Athletics.

Racer Enterprises, LLC will serve the university at large and is intended to create new revenue pathways to fund higher education initiatives at the far western Kentucky school. In a Friday email to Murray State students, faculty and staff, Patterson said this LLC would “allow us to continue investing in the student experience while continuing to enhance our academic profile nationally.”

Meanwhile, Racer Sports & Entertainment, LLC will be focused on Murray State Athletics and opportunities to enhance student-athlete and fan experiences. Patterson said one of the first items this LLC would support is the development of Racer Entertainment Village , a proposed entertainment district that would include Murray State Athletics facilities like Roy Stewart Stadium and the CFSB Center that school leaders have previously said could help generate revenue from the more than 200 events held on campus annually.

At Friday’s meeting, Patterson told regents that launching these LLCs would give Murray State more flexibility and allow it to “pursue strategic opportunities.”

“As an administration, as a board, we have to think creatively [and] innovatively of how we're going to support and lift up Murray State University. Athletics is intertwined in that message,” Patterson said. “This is a stream of opportunity, a resource, that allows us to be nimble, flexible, and operational – both for the university as well as for athletics – while still fulfilling our mission.”

The University of Kentucky’s board of trustees greenlit a similar move last year when it approved the creation of Champions Blue LLC .

Murray State’s board of regents would have oversight authority over both Racer Enterprises and Racer Sports & Entertainment, Patterson said. Regents, who are appointed by Kentucky’s governor and approved by the state senate, would also have the final say on who sits on the LLCs’ boards.

The board unanimously approved the creation of these two LLCs. However, some members did bring up potential concerns they want the university to consider as it develops governance and management procedures for those funding streams.

Faculty regent Gary ZeRuth said he had a “good conversation” with Patterson prior to Friday’s meeting about the potential for profit-driven LLCs to undercut the university’s academic mission. In order to prevent academic standards from being lowered for student-athletes, he advocated for guardrails to be set up to prevent these LLCs from encroaching on academic-related items like establishing degree curriculums and hiring instructional staff.

Staff regent David Wilson said the LLCs could potentially give athletics departments “the ability to circumvent procurement through other bureaucracies.” Public universities typically have to follow state laws guiding how they can use taxpayer dollars to purchase goods and services . While some say LLCs could give departments overseeing athletics ways to move around the red tape of government systems and processes, others warn that using LLCs could lead to questions about public accountability and other regulations that state-funded agencies typically have to follow.

Regent Leon Owens – who has donated to Murray State’s athletics department and is the namesake of the CFSB Center’s Owens Winner’s Circle & Performance Center and softball’s Owens Family Field – said people who have contributed financial support to Racer Athletics’ initiatives want to see the university to have “skin in the game.” Owens said these LLCs would help keep Murray State relevant, especially in an age where student-athletes can be paid for their name, image and likenesses.

Patterson said the school is aiming to present proposed governance and management guidelines for these two LLCs to Murray State’s board of regents at its next regular meeting in December, but he also said it could be pushed back to a Spring 2027 vote depending on how long discussions to set up these guardrails take.

Murray State’s budget has two primary sources: appropriations from the Kentucky General Assembly; and tuition and fees students pay to attend classes. The Murray State University Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is not affiliated with the school, provides financial support for select projects and initiatives on campus.

Patterson told WKMS after Friday’s meeting that most donors’ gifts have restrictions – giving specific guidelines and requirements on how those dollars can be spent and what they can benefit.

“That limits universities and institutions in terms of how they can utilize those funds to fulfill the [overall] mission, enhance and improve the student experience. LLCs give us greater flexibility to be able to kind of work outside of those parameters,” Patterson said. “It's still donor-fronted money, but it also is money that if we create the project through the Racer Entertainment Village [under Racer Sports & Entertainment LLC], it gives us again that flexibility to generate that revenue through that LLC.”

While the university president said the school is still exploring what initiatives the Racer Enterprises and Racer Sports & Entertainment LLCs would ultimately support, one possibility he mentioned could be achieved under this type of funding model is public-private partnerships to address aging housing on campus.

In other business, Murray State Provost Paul Twigg provided an update on the school’s plans to partner with the University of Louisville to establish a medical school program on the far western Kentucky campus. He said one item he has discussed with UofL officials is the hiring of a curriculum coordinator who would act as a liaison between the two schools. Where this person would work – and whether they would transition to a new, permanent role once the program at Murray State launches – is still being discussed.

Twigg said he also talked with UofL leaders about when the first cohort of students could arrive on campus for the medical school program, where students would complete their first two years at Murray State and the next two in Louisville. The provost said having medical school students on campus for the Fall 2028 term would be an "aggressive" and “ambitious” goal, as there likely would not be a dedicated building for the program on Murray State’s campus by then. Murray State and UofL officials also talked about the possibility of having the first program cohort in Fall 2029.