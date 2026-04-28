GLE holding an open house meeting Wednesday for planned Paducah enrichment facility

A uranium enrichment company has invited the public to attend a meeting Wednesday in Paducah to get a more in-depth look into what it plans to develop in far western Kentucky.

Global Laser Enrichment plans to develop a first-of-its-kind commercial uranium enrichment facility near the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site.

Last month, GLE secured a $98.9 million incentives package from the Commonwealth of Kentucky and McCracken County.

At the GLE open house meeting, attendees will get to visit informational booths and ask company staff members questions about the Paducah project.

The open house is Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah.

