General Matter hosting community open house on Monday

General Matter, the company behind one of the billion-dollar private uranium enrichment projects in McCracken County, is hosting a community open house meeting Monday afternoon in Paducah.

The company is planning to build a $1.5 billion enrichment facility on the site of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Earlier this year, the Department of Energy awarded General Matter $900 million to help create domestic High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) enrichment capacity.

At Monday’s meeting, attendees can meet members of the General Matter team and hear updates from company representatives.

According to a flyer from General Matter, Monday’s meeting will be at the Paducah Innovation Hub on 25th Street. Doors open at 4:30p.m, with the program scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Residents can let the company know they’re attending by emailing RSVP@generalmatter.com.