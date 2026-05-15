Tennessee’s biggest coal ash site is polluting water. TVA plans to make it permanent

Tennessee’s largest coal ash site could become a permanent source of pollution near the Cumberland River.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has proposed capping an unlined storage site for coal ash at the Cumberland Fossil Plant in Stewart County, about 60 miles northwest of Nashville, instead of moving the material to a lined landfill.

Improper coal ash storage is dangerous for people and the environment: Coal ash contains carcinogenic, radioactive and neurotoxic substances — like arsenic, radium, mercury and lead — that can harm people, animals, land and water.

“TVA is a quasi-public utility, yet it acts with total disregard for protecting the health of the communities who pay for its electricity,” said Lisa Evans, an attorney with Earthjustice who specializes in hazardous waste law.

The plan to close the coal ash site requires approval from the state: The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will soon decide whether to approve it. State residents can submit comments on the proposal to TDEC online or by emailing TDEC.CCR@tn.gov before Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. Central.

Coal ash exposure is linked to cancer, birth defects

The Cumberland coal ash site contains multiple unlined pits and ponds that have or are actively leaching arsenic, boron, cobalt, lithium, molybdenum and sulfate into groundwater near the Cumberland River, according to monitoring data from TVA.

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The site contains at least 24 million cubic yards of coal ash, nearly double the size of the state’s next-largest coal ash site.

Countiescontaining or adjacent to coal ash impoundments havehigher cancer incidence ratescompared to more distant counties, according to a study published this year in Environmental Geochemistry and Health by researchers at the University of Louisville.Coal ash exposure is also linked to brain damage, strokes, heart disease and birth defects, among other health ailments.

TVA shared industry disinformation about the risks of coal ash at TDEC’spublic hearingin Dover last month.

“TVA is handing out propaganda that coal ash is as benign as dirt,” said Stephen Smith, executive director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. “Coal ash is not benign. It is hazardous.”