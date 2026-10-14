McCracken County Extension Office to hold event Oct. 14 to trade Bradford pear trees for native plants

On Wednesday, the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension office in McCracken County is putting bounties on Bradford pear trees, encouraging locals to cut down such trees on their properties in exchange for free plants native to the region.

The event is part of a larger, monthlong initiative from UK’s Cooperative Extension Service targeting the invasive species.

Mary Dossett, an extension agent for Horticulture at the McCracken County office, said Wednesday’s event is meant to help curb the spread of Bradford pear trees and prevent them from damaging or disrupting more of the area’s native flora.

The Bradford pear, although once a popular staple in landscaping and home design due to its large white blooms, has threatened some ecosystems across the United States over the past several decades . The invasive species can spread easily because some birds eat the fruit these trees produce and spread the seeds to different areas – where they outcompete native trees and wildflowers for nutrients.

Dossett said Bradford pear trees are fragile and can break easily under stormy weather conditions.

“If we get one bad storm, there's always limbs that fall, which is a danger to people,” Dossett said. “And then, if you've ever smelled a Bradford pear, they smell like a dead fish. So they're pretty, they just don't have a very nice odor to them when they're blooming.”

McCracken County’s extension office is hosting an event at its office on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people to get new, free native plants to replace Bradford pear trees they have cut down. Those participating just need take a photo of a Bradford pear that they cut down on their property to show extension agents as proof. The extension service will then give one free native tree per family to put in place of the Bradford pear while supplies last, along with instructions on how to plant and care for it. Dossett said those with questions about Wednesday’s event can contact the McCracken County Extension Office.

Christian County’s extension office is holding a similar event on Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both events are open to any Kentucky resident.