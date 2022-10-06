© 2022
Government & Politics

New lawsuit argues Ky. abortion bans violate religious freedom

WKMS | By Aprile Rickert
Published October 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville on May 4, 2020.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
WFPL News
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville on May 4, 2020.

Three Louisville residents are filing a lawsuit in state court arguing Kentucky’s abortion restrictions violate their reproductive and religious freedom rights.

The plaintiffs practice Judaism, a religion which does not believe life begins at conception. Two have also used in vitro fertilization to become pregnant. They all worry the laws could impact their future reproductive decisions.

The lawsuit challenges the state’s trigger law, which bans abortion in nearly all cases, and six-week ban.

“The question of when life begins for a human being is a religious and philosophical question without universal beliefs across different religions,” according to the lawsuit.

The abortion bans were previously blocked in state court. Enforcement resumed in August, as litigation continues.

This story will be updated.

Tags
religious freedom abortion ban judaism Lawsuit
Aprile Rickert
Aprile is WFPL's health reporter. Rickert comes to WFPL from the News and Tribune in Southern Indiana, where she covered crime and courts as a senior reporter. A New Albany native, she spent nearly two decades in Louisville before recently moving back across the river to Jeffersonville.
