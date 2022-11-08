West Ky. judge ordered to vacate office after misconduct charges loses reelection bid

A western Kentucky judge recently ordered to vacate the bench following misconduct charges from the state Judicial Conduct Commission lost his bid for reelection Tuesday.

42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson – who presides over Calloway and Marshall counties – is set to be removed from the bench by the commission’s order next week.

The JCC levied seven misconduct charges against Jameson in total, including pressuring attorneys and trying to use his position to manipulate media coverage .

The judge could have remained on the bench if he had won his bid for reelection against western Kentucky attorney Andrea Moore and appealed the JCC’s decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court, something he told local media sources he planned to do and thought he had a strong case for.

Moore defeated Jameson by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes, taking 11,269 votes to Jameson’s 9,942.