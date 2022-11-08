© 2022
Government & Politics

West Ky. judge ordered to vacate office after misconduct charges loses reelection bid

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST
Jamie Jameson hearing conduct commission
Murray Ledger & Times
/
Jessica Jones Paine

A western Kentucky judge recently ordered to vacate the bench following misconduct charges from the state Judicial Conduct Commission lost his bid for reelection Tuesday.

42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson – who presides over Calloway and Marshall counties – is set to be removed from the bench by the commission’s order next week.

The JCC levied seven misconduct charges against Jameson in total, including pressuring attorneys and trying to use his position to manipulate media coverage.

The judge could have remained on the bench if he had won his bid for reelection against western Kentucky attorney Andrea Moore and appealed the JCC’s decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court, something he told local media sources he planned to do and thought he had a strong case for.

Moore defeated Jameson by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes, taking 11,269 votes to Jameson’s 9,942.

The 70-page document from the JCC ordering Jameson’s removal also asserted that the commission had a “good faith basis” that Jameson should be “permanently removed from judicial office because the totality of the clear and convincing evidence” presented during the hearings.

Judge Jamie Jameson
Derek Operle
Derek Operle
