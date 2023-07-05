© 2023
Government & Politics

Daniel Cameron added to confirmed list of speakers for 143rd annual Fancy Farm Picnic

WKMS
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
With the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic just under a month away, the signature western Kentucky political event’s organizers are still trying to nail down who’s coming.

The list of confirmed attendees now includes Republican nominee for governor Daniel Cameron, but not Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Organizers say Cameron is now a confirmed speaker for the Aug. 5 event. 

Beshear’s campaign has yet to confirm whether he will attend, though he hinted it was likely during a recent stop in western Kentucky.

If he goes, it would be Beshear’s first time at Fancy Farm as governor. 

Speeches were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s Democrats all declined to attend in 2021 over continued COVID concerns. 

In 2022, Beshear initially planned a trip to Israel at the time of the event before canceling it to aid in coordinating a response to the historic flooding that impacted eastern Kentucky.

Other confirmed attendees include candidates for secretary of state, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, treasurer and auditor.

