Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to temporarily suspend vehicle services for new database launch

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing to launch a new database system at the beginning of 2024.

During the transition, all state clerk’s offices will be unable to complete vehicle registration renewals, vehicle titling, and transfers. They'll also be unable to issue disabled parking permits and license plates.

Hardin County Clerk Brian Smith said the new system, called KAVIS (Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System), will replace the existing database, which has been in use for nearly half a century.

“The state vehicle registration system has been running off a system called ‘AVIS’ (Automated Vehicle Information System). It was developed in the 1970s,” he said. “Most people, unless they’re Generation X or older, have never even seen this kind of computer system.”

According to KYTC, the idea to integrate KAVIS kicked off in 2015. Since then, six module releases have been implemented, including a standardized point of sale system, disabled placard improvements, print-on-demand decals, and new license plates.

When KAVIS begins operation early in January, the state plans to release 20 new license plate designs, which will be available at all county clerk offices.

Smith said the new system will be a welcome change for everyone statewide.

“This new system promises to be quicker and easier for us at the clerk’s office and ultimately for the constituents that we serve,” he said.

While county clerks will be unable to process renewals and issue license plates during the first week of the new year, offices will still be open for all other offered services.

“There are 350 million files they have to move from the old system to the new system, so we will be closing down vehicle registration at the beginning of the year. It’s not something we want to do. We don’t want to shut down service even temporarily, but all other services in the clerk’s office will still be available,” Smith said.

He added that those with upcoming renewals should get them completed as soon as possible and asked for patience when normal services resume as offices will be handling a backlog of requests.

Online vehicle registration renewal will be unavailable statewide starting Dec. 28.

All county clerks will stop motor vehicle and boat services on Jan. 1, with some counties suspending services earlier on Dec. 29 if they are closed for the state holiday.

Normal operations will resume on varying days by county during the week of Jan. 8.