Jake FosterMorning Edition Host | WKU Public Radio
Jake Foster was born and raised in southern Indiana and earned his degree in radio and television broadcasting from Vincennes University in 2019. He began his professional career as a part-time soundboard operator for WAMW, where he later became a full-time news anchor and morning show sidekick. He then moved to Clarksville, TN, covering government and business news before joining WKU Public Radio.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing to launch a new database system at the beginning of 2024. During the transition, all state clerk’s offices will be unable to complete vehicle registration renewals, vehicle titling, and transfers. They'll also be unable to issue disabled parking permits and license plates.