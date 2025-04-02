© 2025
Jeffords wins Metropolis, Illinois mayoral election

WKMS
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:36 PM CDT

Metropolis, Illinois residents elected a new mayor on Tuesday.

Gregg Jeffords, who owns an insurance agency and serves on the southern Illinois city’s planning commission and zoning board of appeals, won the mayoral election with nearly 70% of the vote. Jeffords defeated incumbent mayor Don Canada and alderman Chuck Short in Tuesday’s election.

The mayor-elect said some of his priorities if he won the office would include addressing dilapidated housing in the Massac County seat and finding ways to attract new businesses to the city.
Tags
Government & Politics Metropolislocal elections
