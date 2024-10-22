Fort Massac State Park marks 50 years of historical encampment

Cannons boomed as soldiers in redcoats marched on Fort Massac.

The scene – like something in a history book – played out this weekend at the historical site in southern Illinois, where members of the Metropolis community came together to wage mock warfare and celebrate the area’s history.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the Fort Massac Encampment celebrations.

The fort was initially built in the mid-1700s by French settlers and used primarily as a buffer between the French and British borders on the frontiers. The former military installation then became property of the U.S. government in 1794 and even served as a waypoint for the famous Lewis and Clark expedition during their exploration of the Jackson Purchase area. A little over a century later , the fort and the grounds surrounding it became Illinois's first state park in 1908.

Steve Towne and his son, Brennan, came a day early to the park before festivities to enjoy the park before the crowds arrived. Towne has been taking part in reenactments since 1973, and he even remembers visiting one of the early Fort Massac Encampments as a boy.

“There was I think maybe four or five people setting up, and I was the only kid here. None of these buildings were here or anything,” said Towne, who plays in the 42nd Royal Highlanders Bagpipe Band as part of the festivities. “Spectators came through and everything, but it was very, very small then.”

For people like Towne, it’s no simple task to claim a spot on the historical campsite. Many do so in true 18th century style, sleeping in canvas tents tied down with rope and stakes, cooking in pots and kettles over smoldering flame and dressing in period-accurate clothing that many make themselves.

Zacharie Lamb // WKMS A man demonstrates how to use early machinery to melt metal at Fort Massac.

Every aspect of the Fort Massac Encampment experience is targeted at historical accuracy, all the way down to the buckles of their shoes. Laura O’Neill, a volunteer who’s been working the event for years, said that research plays a big role for Encampment attendees.

“You can make some of your clothes … you borrow clothes, possibly, and then you slowly just gather stuff throughout time,” O’Neill said. “What kind of material did they make? How did they sew it? What are the designs? What's the period-correct stuff that they use, including shoes [and] even your undergarments.”

Fifty years ago, there was a single military brigade for demonstrations, yet now the Encampment boasts more than 300 reenactors. Now, thousands of visitors come to set up camp and don their homemade colonial garb for the weekend or simply enjoy the atmosphere.

Trish Steckenrider, the director of tourism in Metropolis, said the first iteration of the encampment was sparse in terms of activity, initially sporting just one food vendor.

“They are actually still here. It's the Boy Scout troop – Troop 101 – the local boy scouts for here in Metropolis,” Steckenrider said. “The reason they were the vendor 50 years ago was because no other community organization wanted to be a vendor because they were afraid they would lose money.”

Zacharie Lamb // WKMS Visitors purchase glass bottles of Bud's Homemade Root Beer and Cream Soda.

Now, over a dozen different food vendors set up shop near the entrance to the park. Steckenrider calls the food court “the event within the event” for all the unique dining options available. Vendors sell dishes that are, for the most part, period-appropriate fare like turkey legs, soup in bread bowls, sausage and kraut, and homemade root beer bottled straight from the barrel.

John Ward has emceed the event for two decades and volunteered at it for 10 years before that. Despite how invested he is now, the western Kentucky native said the event has helped him to learn a lot about the region’s history.

“I grew up in this area and didn't even know about it till I was an adult,” Ward said. “Two individuals sponsored me, and they helped guide me, point me in directions to resources, and help me understand and show me how to do the research to know about what I'm portraying.”

Now, Ward provides live commentary during the mock battle between French and British armies every year. He said the event is a must-see for people of all ages.

“It's the sounds. It's the smells. It's the sensory overload. You know, the what you see, what you hear, what you smell, what you feel, is almost an immersion,” he said. “You get to be involved in that, and I think that takes us to a point in life where it's kind of a step back [in time].”