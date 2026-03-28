Judge dismissed charges against officers accused of falsifying warrant in Breonna Taylor raid

Two former Louisville Metro Police officers will not face further prosecution for their role in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in 2020.

Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany were facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly lying on the search warrant application seeking authorization for the botched raid.

The prosecution of Jaynes and Meany by the U.S. Department began under former President Joe Biden, but when the administration changed hands last year, President Donald Trump's DOJ started backing off of the officers involved in Taylor's killing. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dillon asked the court to dismiss the charges against the two officers last week.

Federal District Court Judge Charles Simpson III, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, agreed to the dismissal on Friday. The case has been dismissed "with prejudice," which means prosecutors cannot refile the charges at a later date.

Local attorney Michael Denbow, who represented Meany in the case, told the Courier Journal last week that his client was "extremely grateful" and was looking forward to "putting this matter behind him and moving on with his life."

Ben Crump and Lonita Baker,attorneys for Breonna Taylor's family, said in a joint statement last week that Taylor "always deserved more than the scraps of justice she got."

"The warrant that sent officers to Breonna's door has always been at the center of this tragedy and it deserves no less than the highest level of accountability," they said. "We cannot accept a reality where a young woman can be killed in her own home and no one is held responsible under the law. That is not justice."

Only two other LMPD officers involved in the raid faced criminal charges for their role.

Brett Hankison was found guilty by a jury in 2024 of violating Taylor's civil rights. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison, but is currently at home while he appeals his conviction .

Kelly Goodlett, who was Jaynes' partner at LMPD, pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge related to the search warrant in 2022. Goodlett's sentencing is currently scheduled for July 29.

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