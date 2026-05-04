2026 Calloway County Judge-Executive primary race

The Republican primary in Calloway County’s judge-executive race has the incumbent facing off against a fellow member of the county’s fiscal court.

Incumbent Kenny Imes, who was first appointed to the office in 2018, is facing Paul Rister, who is currently in his second term as a magistrate on the county fiscal court.

The winner of this Republican primary will face two independent judge-executive candidates, Boone Chambers and Gidget Manning, in the November general election.

Responses appear in the order that the candidates’ names will appear on the Republican primary ballot. Calloway County voters can see what other races will be up for a vote in the May 19 primary here .

Kenny Imes (incumbent)

Editor’s note: These answers have been transcribed from an interview with Kenny Imes, and have been edited for length and clarity. You can also listen to WKMS’s interview with Imes below. The interview will also be aired during Sounds Good on May 5.

2026 Primary Voter Guide interview - Kenny Imes Listen • 12:25

Q: What should voters know about you and why are you running for office?

Kenny Imes

A: I’m running for office to try to make a difference to get us basically in the 21st Century in full gear. We've made up a lot of time in new structures, new state programs and all that. My life's history has been about serving other people, both in my profession as a funeral director and public office. I've never considered myself a politician in the general sense that most people think about it. I think the definition of politics is [the] art and science of government. And I've learned over the years, it takes as much art, at least, as it does science anymore to do the work we have to do to try to improve people's lives and overall atmosphere of the community, getting people [to] work together.

[I try] to do at least twice as much, or three or four times more listening than I do talking. I value other people's opinions. They've got great ideas, and sometimes a lot of people are hesitant to express them, but I try to take them, work them, see the logic behind them, and try to make myself useful. And basically, I'm running for re-election to continue what I think we've accomplished in Calloway County in the last seven and a half years.

Q: What would your priorities be, if elected?

A: Our number one priority for the community as a whole is try to get a new animal shelter built within hopefully the next year. The biggest problem has been finding a suitable location for it that both the public and the shelter animals you know, are very well taken care of, [and] have adequate shelter. And I just think that’s – as a community overall need – that's [the] number one priority for us. Infrastructure has been where we've basically focused for the last seven and a half years, and I think I have made great strides for doing that.

Q: What do you see as the signature issue in your county over the next four years?

A: Well, the signature issue, I think, from a county perspective, is infrastructure: getting more water lines, better sewer septic systems installed.

[Also,] getting our tax base – not our tax rate, the tax base. We've gotten a bill finally passed through the General Assembly that will allow us to – these people that haven't paid taxes in a number of years – to, you know, be able to bill those en masse rather than singular, which is quite expensive, and you know, that 's not that much income. But overall, everybody – if you own property in Calloway County – should pay the tax.

I think that's one of the things. That's a relatively small comparison. I mean, we take in from county tax proceeds about $400,000 in property taxes. And of course, we have the insurance tax, which has enabled us to do so much of this bridge work and road paving and all that that we've done the last few years, we've done very well with that. We have the fifth-largest road system and the fifth-largest bridge system in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and we are extremely above average in the amount of work we've gotten done in those areas.

And then to work with the [Public Service Commission] and the property owners and trying to get quality water, dependable water to everywhere, and then to resolve some of the sanitation issues we may be having [in] different parts of the county for sewage disposal.

But overall, just to make everybody aware …we've done a great job. We're getting our courthouse refurbished, at least on the outside right now. I think that's going to be a phenomenal asset to our communities…Our tourism's increasing [...and] Calloway County has had, from the last census, an increase of 1800 people, and the next-closest county [in the region] has been 300, which is Graves…I mean, we've got something going on here that's very worthwhile. We've created 535 brand new jobs. That's not replacing old jobs – that's new jobs for our community and surrounding areas. And, you know, good paying jobs too. So, I mean, that's still a priority. It's just, it's just a whole bunch of different things. You're trying to hit targets on in different areas and different fields.

Q: How would you work to improve the quality of life for county residents?

A: Well, the quality of life depends on how you want to define quality. What may be important to me – which we have no influence on price of food, drugs, obviously, gasoline and all that –ut we can take what we do have and improve roads. We can improve bridges, school bus routes, so many things that we [can do] as a county…So the overall improvement would be better transportation, doing what we can to lower the cost of existing food, health and all that, which, again, I want to say, is a national issue and, if not a world issue, but just to improve the infrastructure of the county, I think, is our keynote charge in this election.

Q: What have you accomplished during your time in office and why should people vote you back in?

A: We have black-topped – and when I say black-topped roads, I know a lot of people, that's not their big issue, because we have state roads, we have state federal roads, we have city streets and we have county roads. We've got 684 miles. [As of early April], we will have hard surface paved 200 miles of Calloway County roads, and we have 91 bridges in the county. And as of [early April] I think there’s 24 or 25 that are in some phase of [project or repairs].

But to do what we have done in the last seven years exceeds anything done in the history of Calloway County in even a 50-year time period. So I take great pride in the accomplishments we've done. Again, it's asphalt and steel and water lines and sewer systems and trying to make things look more attractive. Our Courthouse Square, our part of it, the Square itself, is probably going to look better than it ever has. I do want to point out the land that we have on [US 68/ KY 80], that was purchased with ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds. Not a penny of tax county taxpayer dollars was used in that purchase. It's there for the future. I have…no intention of – really, during the next four years – of building anything on it, even though it'll be available for the county's use for generations to come. I just think it was a good buy and a good [use of] money to [bring together]…20 acres of some of the most prime land in Calloway County…But again, [I] want to stress we have no particular plan for building anything on that at least the next few years…We’ve got too many other things that we've got to face.

I would like to build up some kind of emergency trust in the county, but right now, we're unable to do much of that because it takes everything we take in to try to keep up and improve, make any improvements. We're just trying to maintain and make improvements where we can right now.

[My] hallmark is what we have done with roads and bridges and water lines in Calloway County. We work very closely with the water districts [and] the city of Murray to try to get clean drinking water out to everybody…I think the working relationships that I have developed in Frankfort [and] in Washington D.C. have made a lot of this possible. Just being able to get somebody on the phone or sit down and talk to them in their office, that's the reason we've gotten a lot of this done. It's not all, like I said, politics is art and science, and part of a major part of this has become art anymore, regardless of what kind of administration you have. And I just think there's good yet to come, particularly for Kentucky in the next two or three years, and particularly in Calloway County, if all that works out.

Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

A: During my terms of office – the last seven and a half years – we have not had any ethics complaints against employees of county government, not just in my office, but I'm talking about the whole realm of county government. No ethics complaints. We got an ethics board, but they meet once a year just to stay organized.

Another big thing I think that people should appreciate: all of our county audits, and we have a beaucoup of them – Treasurer's Office, county official, court, sheriff's office, jail – all these audits have come back clean – I mean, clean…[without] anything of any substance or consequence. We have had nothing but clean audits in the fiscal audits in this county for the last seven and a half years.

Paul Rister

Editor’s note: Paul Rister provided written statements for questions WKMS sent him asking about his campaign. He also participated in an interview with WKMS, which voters can listen to below.

2026 Primary Voter Guide interview - Paul Rister Listen • 11:57

Rister’s answer to a question that was not provided to him via email asking if there was anything else he wanted voters to know about him that the previous questions did not address has been transcribed from his interview with WKMS.

These answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What should voters know about you and why are you running for office?

Paul Rister

A: Hi, my name is Paul Rister. I’m a husband – my wife is a nurse at the hospital – a father of three sons, and a papaw to two grandkids. I have lived in Calloway County since 1985 when I came here to attend Murray State University. I retired after a 30-year career with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and I am currently serving my second term as magistrate representing the 4th District (northwest Calloway) on the Fiscal Court.

Throughout my life, I have tried to step forward where there was a need, whether that was through my career, community involvement, or public service. Voters should look at how I have served over the past seven years as [a] magistrate. From my first months in office, I spent a lot of time researching, learning, and asking questions so I could truly understand how county government works, how tax dollars are allocated, how county budgets are built, how road funding works, and what drives costs like the county jail. I wanted to comprehend it so well that I could explain it to others, helping them understand county government which would allow us to have more informed, honest discussions about decisions that affect the future of our county.

I have also tried to lead by example. Whether it was answering calls, helping address road issues, clearing culverts, or working alongside our road department, I have always believed leadership means being willing to step in and help when there is a need. I originally ran for magistrate because I was frustrated with local government and realized I did not fully understand how it worked. Instead of being an armchair quarterback, I decided to get involved, learn, and try to serve our community the way I would want to be treated.

I am running for Judge-Executive because I believe the experiences I have gained through my Fish and Wildlife career, community leadership roles, and the past seven years have prepared me for the next step of service. I believe I can help Calloway County in a thoughtful, responsible, transparent, and collaborative way over the next four years. I don’t expect people to vote for me based on what I promise, but instead I hope they will vote for me based on how I have already served our community.

Q: What would your priorities be, if elected?

A: My priorities would start with having a clear plan. Within the first few months, I believe the Fiscal Court and our department heads need to establish a four-year vision that sets priorities, measurable goals, and direction for the work ahead. We can’t just react to issues as they come; we need to be intentional about where we’re going. From there, the focus is on execution: maintaining our roads and bridges, taking care of county facilities like our historic courthouse, practicing responsible and transparent budgeting, supporting our county employees, and continuing to grow our economy through tourism and development. Just as important, I want a county government that communicates well, responds to its citizens, and follows through.

Q: What do you see as the signature issue in your county over the next four years?

A: The signature issue is financial stewardship because every priority we have depends on it. Like everyone else in this county, I pay taxes and want to see those dollars used wisely. I believe county government has a responsibility to operate as efficiently and responsibly as possible.

At the same time, we have to be honest. When inflation continues to drive up the cost of asphalt, equipment, and fuel, it’s not realistic to promise lower property taxes while still maintaining services. That’s why the focus has to be on wise spending, strong planning, and accountability.

This is where a clear vision matters. The Fiscal Court and department heads must work from a shared plan: one that sets priorities, controls costs, and ensures every dollar is used effectively. Our employees play a key role in that because they live here and pay taxes too. From there, we have real needs to address: maintaining our courthouse, staying ahead of road and bridge maintenance across 683 miles of roads and 91 bridges, and continuing to manage the growing cost of jail operations – an issue that requires stronger partnership with the state. If we get the financial piece right, we put ourselves in a position to take care of everything else and keep Calloway County moving forward.

Q: How would you work to improve the quality of life for county residents?

A: Improving quality of life starts with doing the basics well and having a clear plan for the future. That means maintaining safe roads and bridges, being responsible with taxpayer dollars, and making sure county services are delivered efficiently and reliably. When government works the way it should, it creates a strong foundation for everything else.

But we can’t do it alone; it takes collaboration. The Fiscal Court must work alongside the City of Murray and the City of Hazel; we are one community, not three. It also means partnering with Murray State University, local businesses, and our citizens to move Calloway County forward together.

From there, it’s about building a community where people truly enjoy living. That includes supporting parks and outdoor recreation, creating more opportunities for families and young people, and encouraging growth that brings in restaurants, small businesses, and places for people to gather. Those are the things that help a community feel like home. We also build on our strengths – supporting economic development, promoting tourism around assets like Kentucky Lake, and creating opportunities for future generations to stay and succeed right here.

And just as important is being responsive. When people reach out, they deserve to be heard and to get answers. At the end of the day, improving quality of life is about servant leadership, having a vision, working together, and making sure county government is helping people, not getting in their way.

Q: What needs to change in your local county government, and why should people vote you into office to do that?

A: When I talk to people across Calloway County, I hear a few common things. People want to know their tax dollars are being spent wisely. They want roads and bridges maintained, they want [the] government to have a plan instead of just reacting to problems, and they want better communication, so they understand why decisions are made. Most of all, people want to trust their local government and feel like it is working for them. Trust is built through transparency, open and accessible meetings, clear communication, and doing what you say you are going to do.

To accomplish that, I believe the Fiscal Court must communicate clearly, plan ahead, and follow through on what it says it will do. Too often, local government becomes reactive instead of working from a clear plan, and I believe we need a defined vision that guides decisions and spending over the next four years.

I also believe I should be evaluated by how I have already served over the past seven years as Magistrate. During that time, I have tried to communicate openly, explain how county government works, and be accessible when people have questions or concerns. I have always believed that when people understand the budget, the responsibilities, and the challenges, we can have better and more productive conversations about the future of our county. I have been consistent, because that is the same approach I practiced for many years as a fisheries biologist as well, explaining fishery management to anglers who use our local lakes.

I originally ran for office to treat people the way I wanted to be treated before I was in office. I remember what it felt like to be frustrated because I did not understand how things worked, and that experience shaped how I serve today.

Why should people vote for me? Because I have experience on the Fiscal Court, I understand the challenges and opportunities facing Calloway County, and I have shown over the past seven years that I will communicate openly, plan ahead, work hard, and work to earn the trust of the people I serve.

Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know?