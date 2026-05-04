2026 Primary Voter Guide

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WKMS provides readers and listeners with coverage of a competitive Kentucky House race and contested judge-executive races in four counties around western Kentucky.
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Three candidates are facing off in this month’s Republican primary to be the next leader of Crittenden County.
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The race for Kentucky’s 2nd House District will see incumbent GOP state Rep. Kim Holloway take on Richard Heath – who held the office for more than a decade before she narrowly beat him out for the nomination in the 2024 Republican primary – and a newcomer to state politics in longtime Mayfield City Council member Nate Cox.
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The race for the McCracken County judge-executive seat features a contested Republican primary election in May, with the winner likely facing current Paducah Mayor George Bray – who filed to run for the county office as an independent this spring – in the general election.
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The Republican primary in Calloway County’s judge-executive race has the incumbent facing off against a fellow member of the county’s fiscal court.
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Three Republican candidates are running to be the next judge-executive in Graves County.