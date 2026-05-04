2026 Graves County Judge-Executive primary race

Three Republican candidates are running to be the next judge-executive in Graves County. The incumbent Jesse Perry, who has been in the office since 2015, did not file for re-election.

With no other Democrats, independents or third-party candidates registered to run for judge-executive, this Republican primary will most likely determine who Graves County’s next leader will be.

The three Republicans running in Graves County’s judge-executive race are Todd Hayden, who has served as a commissioner on the county’s fiscal court for the last 15 years; businessman Dale Usher and Cody Jones.

Candidates’ responses will appear in the order their names will be listed on the ballot. Jones did not respond to WKMS’ request for comment for this voter guide. Graves County voters can see what other races will be in the primary election here .

Graves County is also part of Kentucky’s state House District 2. That race will also be on the ballot on May 19. Voters can find interviews and answers from those candidates here.

Dale Usher

Editor’s note: These answers have been submitted by Dale Usher by email, and have been edited for length and clarity.

Dale Usher

Q: What should voters know about you and why are you running for office?

A: Voters should know that I’m someone who shows up, listens, and works hard for the people of Graves County. I’ve spent my life serving this community in public safety, in business, and in the construction world and I understand how to solve problems in a practical, hands‑on way. I’m running for Judge Executive because I believe our county deserves leadership that is present, accountable, and focused on real results. I want to bring a proactive approach to county government, strengthen our infrastructure and services, and make sure every part of Graves County is seen, heard, and supported.”

Q: What would your priorities be, if elected?

A: My first priority would be restoring trust in the county government. The current fiscal court has developed a reputation that needs to change, and that starts with transparency, accountability, and open communication. I want people to know exactly what their county government is doing and why. I will also work closely with our local industries to strengthen relationships and make sure they know the county is here to support them, not stand in their way. Finally, I will partner with our economic development leaders to attract new industry and create more opportunities for the people of Graves County.

Q: What do you see as the signature issue in your county over the next four years?

A: The signature issue for Graves County over the next four years will be managing growth in a responsible, forward‑thinking way. That means bringing in new industry and good‑paying jobs, improving our roads and infrastructure so we can support that growth, and addressing our housing shortage so families and workers have real options. These three issues are tied together, industry won’t come without infrastructure, and families won’t stay without housing. If we focus on all three at the same time, we can strengthen our economy, improve quality of life, and set Graves County up for long‑term success.”

Q: How would you work to improve the quality of life for county residents?

A: Improving quality of life starts with giving people more reasons to live, work, and stay in Graves County. I want to help bring in more restaurants, retail options, and family‑friendly amenities so residents don’t have to leave the county for basic services or entertainment. We also need state of the‑art sports facilities and hotels so we can host tournaments, events, and visitors who will support our local economy. By working closely with industry, strengthening infrastructure, and supporting economic development, we can create a community with more opportunities, more convenience, and a better overall quality of life for every resident.”

Q: What needs to change in your local county government, and why should people vote you into office to do that?

A: Our county government needs to be more transparent, more responsive, and far more proactive. Too many issues get talked about but never acted on, and that has to change. We need leadership that is willing to make decisions, communicate openly, and aggressively pursue economic development instead of waiting for opportunities to come to us. I’m running because I’m committed to doing the work, being transparent, engaging with industry, and moving projects forward. People should vote for me if they want a Judge Executive who will show up every day, take responsibility, and make real progress for Graves County.

Todd Hayden

Editor’s note: These answers have been transcribed from an interview with Todd Hayden, and have been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to Hayden’s interview with WKMS below.

2026 Primary Voter Guide interview - Todd Hayden Listen • 8:44

Todd Hayden

Q: What should voters know about you and why are you running for office?

A: First of all, I'm running for office because I love Graves County. I was born and raised there. I've lived there all my life. I grew up there, and I just love the place. [What] they should know about me is that I've been married for 32 years to my wife, Sharon. I have two children that are grown… [they] also should know that I've been a commissioner in Graves County, now in [the] fiscal court for 15 years, so I've got lots of experience, and throughout my years, I've been on a lot of committees. I've been on Parks and [Recreation] committees, I've been on the Graves County Water Board. I'm on the health department board right now, on the Symsonia Community Development Corporation. I've been on the Fancy Farm picnic committee… I was the chairman of that for 12 years. I'm also big in my church. I'm on the finance committee and on the picnic committee for the church. Other than those things… I try to let people know that I've done and what I've been doing for the last 15 years, getting ready for this job. It's going to be a vacant seat in Graves County. So I think I qualify with what I've done over the last 15 years to be the county judge-executive in Graves County.

Q: What would your priorities be, if elected?

A: The main thing is, we're building a new courthouse right now, is to get that up and running, and that should be done hopefully by this time next year, and we'll be moving into that so get in there and getting settled and getting that part of everything just organized, I think would be the very first thing that we will be concentrating on. Of course, always priorities are bridges and roads – when you're talking about county government, that's one of the most important things. And we have a lot of bridges that are in need of repair. We're in the process of repairing a lot of bridges. We've had probably 15 new bridges built within the last three or four years and we're trying to get those as they come along. We've been lucky enough that we know how to apply for money from the state through my capacity as commissioner. I've helped with that, and we've gotten a lot of money to repair the bridges and roads through that fashion. My next priorities after that would be the economic development of Graves County, with all the with all the economic development coming to McCracken County, I think Graves County… and all the surrounding counties for that matter, have to be prepared for… the influx of folks that are going to move here to work those AI jobs and those gaseous diffusion plant jobs for nuclear energy. And so I think our job is to get the infrastructure ready and get Graves County prepared for the influx of people that are maybe coming over there, and try to recruit them over the other counties ahead of us, you know, so [being] the first at that [is] going to be a big priority. Other things I want to do is improve the Parks and Rec. over there. I'd like to take it under the county government and operate it that way. It's operated by a board right now, and I think if we get it under county government, we'll have more control and more one-on-one time with the people who run baseball and soccer and the fairgrounds and the whole nine yards over there … so that's going to be some of my main priorities. Other priorities are… [that] we're trying to get a jail operation center built. Since we don't have a jail since the tornado, that's one of the processes we're trying to do to help fix that situation. Also continue to support our public safety, our sheriff's [department], our ambulance service, the volunteer fire departments, the emergency management projects… in the process of putting more tornado sirens in the county now, because, you know, we're all a little bit shy over there in Graves County, and even here in Murray, [we] get tons of storms. So, you know, that's a big priority nowadays. We're still looking at projects for the airport to try to get it up and bigger and better. Water and sewer projects are always a must. Taking care of the animal shelter is one of the big things that we need to prioritize. The health department, I'm on the health board, as I said, and we're in the process of revamping… the health department to make services better for the folks that use it. [I also plan on] just working with community leaders, clubs, churches and the farmers in the area to try to get the needs that they need.

Q: What do you see as the signature issue in your county over the next four years?

A: I'm going to say the most important will be the economic development part… getting prepared for what's coming in McCracken County, and then hopefully, when that starts overflowing, it'll overflow it into our county, as well as other counties… Marshall, Calloway, we're all going to receive benefits from what's going on over there. So I think we have to be ready for that and I don't know if people realize how big that's actually going to be. I mean, they made an announcement last week of how many jobs are going to be coming just right off the bat, and it's like 600 to 800 jobs. So it's going to be big… I was talking to some people today from Washington D.C., and they were just… excited about what's going to happen in Paducah, Kentucky, and… [the] whole western Kentucky region for that matter. So it's going to be a big deal, and I think that's going to be the main priority. We're going to have to really buckle down and get ready for [it]. And then on top of that, it's keeping our roads and bridges in shape for that… expansion.

Q: How would you work to improve the quality of life for county residents?

A: My big thing on quality of life [is improving] Parks and Rec… I've been the chairman of the Parks and Rec. board for the last eight years. We've done a lot of new things over there. We've added a new turf field to our indoor soccer facility. That's really been big. We built new soccer fields right out by the bypass in Mayfield… this summer is going to be the really first big use of those. So quality of life for people to move in. They want things to do when they move here. Now, we may not have the biggest industries in Graves County, but we're going to be a hub for people to live in while they work in those industries in Paducah and Murray and wherever else they may go. And we got industries in Mayfield too, and taking care of the businesses we have there is a key priority of that. But, you know, the quality of life thing, if we want people to move to Graves County, we got to give them things to do there. And that's what we're going to concentrate on, especially with the Parks and Rec. Department and some other other things.

Q: What needs to change in your local county government, and why should people vote you into office to do that?

A: I think one of the things that's been lacking, if I can point out a few things, the main thing is communication. I think you have to be able to work with everyone. You know, the county and city have to work together. I think you got to work with the region. Regional judges in the area from the eight counties with Jackson Purchase area. I think you got to be on board with them and learn what they're doing and let them learn what you're doing. You got to go to communicate with Frankfort. You got to be in Frankfort a lot. So that needs to happen and as commissioner, I've done that quite a bit, but it's hard when you're a commissioner and you got a real job, and then your commissioner on the side to do that as a county judge, I think that that's going to be one of my main priorities. As far as communication with with Frankfort, with Washington, DC, and our representatives up there, and our senators and those people, but even communication amongst ourselves, we had a meeting yesterday that we've never had… all the taxing districts in the area came together and talked about what we wanted to see for the future of Mayfield. And that's the first time that all those folks have been in one room together that I can recall since my 15 years of being there, so getting those people together and letting them know what we're thinking. I want to know what they're thinking and what they want to see for Mayfield in the future and… what we want to see in downtown Mayfield. But I think the communication aspect of it is what's been lacking. And I think I'm a good communicator with people, and I think I'm good at bringing people together and talking about things, and I can get along with anybody you know, I don’t think I have many enemies. I'm sure there's people not happy with me at some point, which always happens when you're a politician, but, I think I'm good at getting folks together and talking and figuring out what each other's thinking, and let them know what's on my mind, and… [finding] out what's on their mind, be a good listener… as well. So I think that's what needs to change. That hasn't been happening as much.

Cody Jones did not respond to requests for comment for this Voter Guide.

