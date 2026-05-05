Gov. Beshear announces order cutting state gas tax amid high fuel costs

He expects it to take effect May 11, depending on the attorney general's approval. The order would lower prices for both regular and diesel fuel.

According to AAA , gas prices in Kentucky average about $4.28 per gallon as of Tuesday. Prices are nearly up to $5 per gallon in some northern Kentucky counties.

Beshear also announced an emergency order freezing a scheduled tax hike in July, which would increase the state gas tax to 27 cents per gallon. Kentucky currently taxes gas at 26.4 cents per gallon. He's also freezing an increase on the state's motor vehicle assessment rate scheduled for next year, keeping the vehicle property tax rate the same as in 2026.

"Our families are feeling the pain. They're being forced to make tough decisions, decisions like choosing between food and medication. The money just isn't stretching through the month, and that's not right," he said at a press conference Tuesday.

Beshear, a Democrat, is following a strategy implemented by other state lawmakers to mitigate high fuel costs nationwide. States like Indiana and Georgia, both led by Republican governors, have suspended their own gas taxes in response to the increasing cost of fuel. Utah lawmakers also passed legislation to temporarily lower its gas tax earlier this year.

"The price of gas isn't partisan," Beshear said. "It's not Democrat or Republican. It's just too high."

Beshear criticized the federal government's involvement in Iran, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – a critical shipping route – as part of the briefing. He's sending letters to members of Congress asking them to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon of gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

"They thought the war would be short, that the Iranian people would rise up," he said. "They were wrong, and now the American people are paying for it."

Beshear said the tax cut would be offset with money from the state road fund and from some city and county governments. If approved by the attorney general, the tax cut would be in effect for 30 days. After that, the governor would discuss with local mayors and county judges whether to extend the cut in their areas.

"We'll work through this month by month, and obviously it will have an impact, but we'll have a chance next (legislative) session, beginning next year, to potentially back-fill some of that money," he said.

Attorney General Russell Coleman said in a statement he would sign and publish an executive order before May 11, though also accused Gov. Beshear of "playing politics":

"Of course Kentuckians should have lower gas prices," Coleman said in the statement. "But Governor Beshear has vetoed almost every tax cut that's come to his desk. Now, he's just playing politics and running for President. Kentuckians stand with President Trump, and they're not buying what the Governor is selling."

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