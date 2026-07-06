Investigations underway in death of man in Montgomery County jail

The NAACP and some residents in Clarksville are calling for a federal investigation into the arrest of 34-year-old Darius Chappell, who died in custody on Friday.

Chappell was arrested four days earlier by Montgomery County deputies, with assistance from a Clarksville police officer and K-9 dog, according to Clarksville Now.

A bystander’s video circulated online shows officers holding the man to the ground as he screams and struggles while the dog was biting him.Chappell’s sister posted on Facebook that her brother needed medical treatment, and thta her calls to the jail were not being answered. On Friday, Chappell was found unresponsive in his cell at the Montgomery County Jail and died after being transported to a hospital.

The social media video and family posts have fueled allegations that police used excessive force and raised questions about the cause of Chappell’s death and whether he was provided medical attention while in custody.

A rally on Saturday at the House of God Church of God In Christ in Clarksville drew demands for answers and accountability.

“His mother has a right to know what happened to her child as a human being,” said one man in the audience. “They wouldn’t do a dog like they did this boy.”

The Clarskville police officer has been placed on administrative leave while local authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate the use of force and the use of the K-9 during Chappell’s arrest.

At the rally, Gloria Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP, called for help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

“We are asking (them) to come and look at the facts, look at all of the videos, look at everything that was done. We don’t feel like we will get what we need in this town and in this culture without some outside help,” said Sweet-Love.

Shealso wants answers about Chappell’s death in the jail. She says the sheriff told her Chappell was “fine” after family members asked for a wellness check. He died the next day.

Details about what led to Chappell’s arrest, or the charges, were not immediately known.

Sweet-Love says an autopsy is being done to determine Chappell’s cause of death and his family is consulting attorneys.

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