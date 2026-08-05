Tennessee Gov. Lee endorses Hatcher over incumbent Ogles in GOP primary

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is endorsing former state agriculture commissioner Charlie Hatcher over incumbent Republican Andy Ogles for the new 5th Congressional District.

Lee’s endorsement comes late in the race, as internal polling shows the two candidates neck-and-neck. Hatcher has out-fundraised Ogles, but Ogles has fended off a challenge from a better-funded GOP candidate in the past.

More: Voter guide for Tennessee elections

Lee and Hatcher have been friends for 25 years, with Lee originally appointing Hatcher to his position in the state department of agriculture.

“I’m a cattleman. He was our veterinarian,” Lee said. “I know Charlie. I know his conservative values and how much he loves our country.”

Hatcher has also received a late-race endorsement from former Gov. Bill Haslam. Haslam has financially supported Ogles’ challengers in the past but stopped shy of endorsing a candidate until last month.

Ogles got an early endorsement from President Donald Trump last year, and the president hosted a tele-rally for Ogles during early voting last month.

“I’m asking all of you to get out and vote for Andy Ogles. He’s been a friend of mine. He’s a terrific guy,” Trump said. “He’s a source of inspiration to a lot of people in Congress. They really respect him, and I respect him.”

Ogles flipped the district red in 2022 after lawmakers redrew the 5th District to include rural areas to the south of Nashville.

This spring, Tennessee’s mid-cycle redistricting moved that district almost entirely out of Middle Tennessee and into West Tennessee. But unlike other districts, where new candidates have entered or old candidates have dropped, the Republican primary ballot for District 5 remains unchanged with Ogles facing Hatcher.

Whoever wins will likely face Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder in the general election. Molder has raised nearly twice as much as Hatcher and Ogles combined. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has supported Molder as national Democrats see Ogles’ seat as vulnerable.

The primary election is Thursday.

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