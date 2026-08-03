Tennessee voters can weigh in on statewide, local races Thursday. Here's what you need to know

Volunteer State voters will weigh in on a number of races Thursday, with state primaries and county general races up for grabs.

In addition to primaries for Tennessee’s next governor and a Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Bill Hagerty, Tennesseans will also have the chance to vote in some other congressional, legislative, judicial and local races.

Here’s what you need to know before casting ballots.

Your congressional district may have changed

Come January, many northwest Tennessee residents will have a new representative in Washington – not because of an incumbent retiring or being voted out of office, but because much of the region was shuffled into newly redrawn congressional districts.

Republican Rep. David Kustoff of District 8 currently represents much of western Tennessee – including Paris, Martin, Union City and surrounding areas. But the state’s legislature approved new congressional maps earlier this year – meaning that, when the new Congress is seated in January, most of the region will now be represented by the winner of the District 5 congressional election.

The newly drawn District 5 extends into 17 west and middle Tennessee counties – including Obion, Weakley, Henry, Stewart and part of Montgomery .

District 5 is currently represented by Republican Congressman Andy Ogles, who is running for a third term. He is facing a primary challenge from former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. Ogles has an endorsement from President Donald Trump . On the other hand, Hatcher has out-fundraised the incumbent and has the backing of former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Five candidates are running in the District 5 Democratic primary, including Yolanda Cooper-Sutton, DeVante R. Hill, Rachel Hurley, Carrie Ann Iacomini and Chaz Molder – who’s considered the frontrunner for the party’s nomination. Two independent candidates – James A. Johnson and Micheál O'Leary – are running in the November general election for this district.

Meanwhile, most of Montgomery County – including parts of Clarksville – remained in District 7 under the newly-approved congressional maps. The incumbent, Republican Matt Van Epps, was voted into Congress late last year in a special election after former Congressman Mark Green resigned from the post. Van Epps will not have any primary opponents as he seeks his first full term in Washington D.C.

On the Democratic side, four candidates are vying for the party’s nomination in the District 7 race. They are Darden Copeland, Vincent Dixie, Saletta Holloway and Joshua Warren Sales. Two independents – Andrew J. Koontz and Lowell Reynolds – are also running for this congressional seat, but won’t be on the August primary ballots.

Retain or replace supreme court, appellate justices

Voters will also consider whether some state supreme court justices and appellate judges in Tennessee should remain in their offices for another eight years.

The governor appoints members to these courts, and the state’s General Assembly has to confirm these appointments. However, at the first general election following their appointment and every eight years afterward , voters weigh in on whether they want to keep those justices and judges in office or if they want to replace them.

The August ballot will have two state supreme court justices up for retention: Kyle A. Hixson, who was sworn onto the state’s highest court earlier this month , and Mary L. Wagner, who’s served on the supreme court since 2024 .

Tennesseans can also weigh in on whether to retain five judges who currently serve on the state’s Court of Appeals and Court of Criminal Appeals in the eastern and western divisions. Those judges are William E. Phillips II, Steve Maroney, Valerie L. Smith, Stacy L. Street and Steven W. Sword.

Voters will choose county leaders in many areas

The state and federal races on Tennessee’s August ballots are primaries to narrow it down for the November election. The county races taking place in August are general elections – meaning the winners of these races will be the ones taking office.

Click on the county below to find contested races on your county general election ballot.

Tennessee’s Secretary of State has an online portal where voters can find sample ballots and Election Day polling places.

Tennessee voters must present a federal or state ID when casting a ballot . Accepted identification cards include Tennessee driver licenses with your photo, United States passport, photo IDs issued by the state or federal government, military photo IDs and Tennessee handgun carry permits with your photo.

Election Day is Aug. 6.