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Aug. 2026 contested local races: Obion County

WKMS
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:40 PM CDT

Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Obion County on Aug. 6. For county commission, voters can select three candidates in their district. For all other positions, voters can only choose one candidate.

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

  • Kenneth Barnes, Republican
  • Ryan Anthony Ellegood, Republican
  • Joseph Lewis, Republican 
  • Allen Noshey, Independent
  • Dustin Shane Rainey, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3

  • Rob Holman, Republican
  • Danny C. Jowers, Republican
  • Seth Taylor, Republican
  • Marshall Key, Independent
  • Nicholas McGee, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

  • Greg Ferguson, Republican
  • Benny J. McGuire, Republican
  • Taylor Pierce, Republican
  • Roger Parsons, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 6

  • Heath Cunningham, Republican
  • Fritz Fussell, Republican
  • Radford Kersey McDavid, Republican
  • Eugene Hudgins, Independent
  • Terry E. Roberts, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 7

  • Clare McConnell Saum, Republican
  • Kyle W. Baggett, Independent
  • Steve Goodrich, Independent
  • Sam Sinclair Jr., Independent

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

  • Kurt Baggett, Republican
  • Beth Kersey McDavid, Independent
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