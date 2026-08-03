Aug. 2026 contested local races: Obion County
Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Obion County on Aug. 6. For county commission, voters can select three candidates in their district. For all other positions, voters can only choose one candidate.
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2
- Kenneth Barnes, Republican
- Ryan Anthony Ellegood, Republican
- Joseph Lewis, Republican
- Allen Noshey, Independent
- Dustin Shane Rainey, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3
- Rob Holman, Republican
- Danny C. Jowers, Republican
- Seth Taylor, Republican
- Marshall Key, Independent
- Nicholas McGee, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
- Greg Ferguson, Republican
- Benny J. McGuire, Republican
- Taylor Pierce, Republican
- Roger Parsons, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 6
- Heath Cunningham, Republican
- Fritz Fussell, Republican
- Radford Kersey McDavid, Republican
- Eugene Hudgins, Independent
- Terry E. Roberts, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 7
- Clare McConnell Saum, Republican
- Kyle W. Baggett, Independent
- Steve Goodrich, Independent
- Sam Sinclair Jr., Independent
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6
- Kurt Baggett, Republican
- Beth Kersey McDavid, Independent