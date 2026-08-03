Aug. 2026 contested local races: Obion County

Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Obion County on Aug. 6. For county commission, voters can select three candidates in their district. For all other positions, voters can only choose one candidate.

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

Kenneth Barnes, Republican

Ryan Anthony Ellegood, Republican

Joseph Lewis, Republican

Allen Noshey, Independent

Dustin Shane Rainey, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3

Rob Holman, Republican

Danny C. Jowers, Republican

Seth Taylor, Republican

Marshall Key, Independent

Nicholas McGee, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

Greg Ferguson, Republican

Benny J. McGuire, Republican

Taylor Pierce, Republican

Roger Parsons, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 6

Heath Cunningham, Republican

Fritz Fussell, Republican

Radford Kersey McDavid, Republican

Eugene Hudgins, Independent

Terry E. Roberts, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 7

Clare McConnell Saum, Republican

Kyle W. Baggett, Independent

Steve Goodrich, Independent

Sam Sinclair Jr., Independent

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6