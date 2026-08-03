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Aug. 2026 contested local races: Weakley County

WKMS
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:47 PM CDT

Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Weakley County on Aug. 6. For most positions, voters can only choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select two candidates in their district.

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

  • Dennis Doster, Republican
  • Bobby Dunlap, Republican
  • Michael T. O’Neill, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

  • Wade Cook, Republican
  • Marcus Hopper, Republican
  • L. Shawn Francisco, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

  • Gary Eddings Jr., Republican
  • John Robert Freeman, Republican
  • David Lackey, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

  • David B. Moore, Republican
  • Mike Morel, Republican
  • Sam Goyret, Democrat
  • Joyce Washington, Democrat

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 6

  • David R. Bell, Republican
  • Joey Mehlhorn, Republican
  • Dalton Randall Herriott, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 9

  • David Dunlap, Republican
  • James R. Washburn, Republican
  • Kenneth Irvine, Democrat

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1

  • Barry Ward, Republican
  • Kyle Watkins, Independent
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Interactives & Tools weakley County
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