Aug. 2026 contested local races: Weakley County
Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Weakley County on Aug. 6. For most positions, voters can only choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select two candidates in their district.
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1
- Dennis Doster, Republican
- Bobby Dunlap, Republican
- Michael T. O’Neill, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2
- Wade Cook, Republican
- Marcus Hopper, Republican
- L. Shawn Francisco, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4
- Gary Eddings Jr., Republican
- John Robert Freeman, Republican
- David Lackey, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
- David B. Moore, Republican
- Mike Morel, Republican
- Sam Goyret, Democrat
- Joyce Washington, Democrat
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 6
- David R. Bell, Republican
- Joey Mehlhorn, Republican
- Dalton Randall Herriott, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 9
- David Dunlap, Republican
- James R. Washburn, Republican
- Kenneth Irvine, Democrat
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1
- Barry Ward, Republican
- Kyle Watkins, Independent