Aug. 2026 contested local races: Weakley County

Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Weakley County on Aug. 6. For most positions, voters can only choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select two candidates in their district.

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

Dennis Doster, Republican

Bobby Dunlap, Republican

Michael T. O’Neill, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

Wade Cook, Republican

Marcus Hopper, Republican

L. Shawn Francisco, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

Gary Eddings Jr., Republican

John Robert Freeman, Republican

David Lackey, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

David B. Moore, Republican

Mike Morel, Republican

Sam Goyret, Democrat

Joyce Washington, Democrat

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 6

David R. Bell, Republican

Joey Mehlhorn, Republican

Dalton Randall Herriott, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 9

David Dunlap, Republican

James R. Washburn, Republican

Kenneth Irvine, Democrat

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1