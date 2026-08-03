Aug. 2026 contested local races: Henry County

Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Henry County on Aug. 6. In the mayor’s race, voters can choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select three candidates in their assigned district.

COUNTY MAYOR

David Webb, Republican

Jonathan Lodge, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

Chelsea Eichel, Republican

James Eichel, Republican

David Flowers, Independent

Daniel Powell, Independent

Gatlin Primrose, Independent

Blake Stewart, Independent

Austin Thompson, Independent

Caleb Townsend, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

Ralph Wiles, Republican

Charles O. Elizondo, Independent

Paul J. Neal, Independent

Eric Walker, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5