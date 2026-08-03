Aug. 2026 contested local races: Henry County
Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Henry County on Aug. 6. In the mayor’s race, voters can choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select three candidates in their assigned district.
COUNTY MAYOR
- David Webb, Republican
- Jonathan Lodge, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1
- Chelsea Eichel, Republican
- James Eichel, Republican
- David Flowers, Independent
- Daniel Powell, Independent
- Gatlin Primrose, Independent
- Blake Stewart, Independent
- Austin Thompson, Independent
- Caleb Townsend, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2
- Ralph Wiles, Republican
- Charles O. Elizondo, Independent
- Paul J. Neal, Independent
- Eric Walker, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
- Patrick Burns, Republican
- Randall Perry, Republican
- Joe Rice, Republican
- James Thomas Bates, Independent
- Gregory Allen Carter, Independent