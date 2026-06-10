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Two people arrested in connection to death of Murray State employee

WKMS
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:42 AM CDT

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with the death of a Murray State employee.

Angela Claxton, who worked in the university’s marketing office, was found dead in her home in Buchanan, Tennessee late last week.

On Tuesday, police arrested 50-year-old Kenneth Claxton – who was married to Angela – and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder. Officers also arrested 21-year-old Travis Ryan and charged him with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Both men are being held in the Henry County Jail pending a court hearing on Thursday.
Tags
Criminal Justice henry countyHenry County Sheriff's OfficeMurray State University
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