2026 Marshall County Judge-Executive general election 

Marshall County voters will be asked to decide who will lead the western Kentucky county for the next four years.

The incumbent, Republican Judge-Executive Kevin Spraggs, is finishing his first term in office after being elected to the role in 2022 following a stint as a county commissioner. He is facing a challenge from Democrat Jimmie D. Sloan, a former teacher, business consultant and real estate agent.

Both judge-executive candidates were invited to participate in WKMS’s General Election Voter Guide either by submitting written answers to voter guide questions or via an interview with a WKMS reporter. Spraggs did not respond to WKMS’s request to participate. Sloan’s answers are below. Marshall County voters can find other general election races either on the county’s sample ballot or with WKMS’s ballot lookup tool.

Jimmie D. Sloan

Jimmie D. Sloan

Editor’s note: Jimmie D. Sloan submitted written answers to WKMS’s Voter Guide questions. His responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What should voters know about you and why are you running for office?

A: I am running for Judge/Executive because of a lifelong connection to Marshall County. I want to make a difference in Marshall County because I care about the growth of the county and the lives of the residents.

I was born in Marshall County and graduated from Benton High School. The influence of local people encouraged me to get a further education and prepare myself to serve people. I graduated from Murray State with a [Bachelor of Science] degree in Elementary Education followed with a [Master of Arts degree] three years later and then 30 plus hours beyond a Master’s Degree.

I taught middle school for 26 years and served as an elementary principal for three years. After retiring from education I began to provide computer support throughout the Jackson Purchase. I expanded my education by taking classes in accounting and providing support for businesses. Since 2005 I have worked as a real estate agent which expanded my knowledge of Marshall County.

I am running for Judge/Executive because I want to use my knowledge and experience for the next four years to move Marshall County higher up in appeal for living here.

Q: What would your priorities be, if elected?

A: Open communication, establish visions for growth, enact principles for growth, build a team for growth [and] fulfill policies for growth.

Q: What do you see as the signature issue in your county over the next four years?

A: Health and safety for all citizens is a high priority [and] listening to the needs and concerns of all citizens.

Q: How would you work to improve the quality of life for county residents?

A: Quality drinking water for all areas needs to be a high priority, affordable housing for all residents [and] work opportunities.

Q: What needs to change in your local county government, and why should people vote you into office to do that?

A: Open communication where citizens know what is going on. There should not be hidden agendas to benefit only Fiscal Court members. I will be out and about in all of the county and listen to the citizens about their concerns. I will work daily to make life better for all. Fiscal Court is a team to benefit local citizens with positive decisions to make lives better.