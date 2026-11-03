2026 General Election Results: Marshall County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Marshall County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
- Danny Carroll (Republican Party)
State Representative 6th Representative District
- Chris Freeland (Republican Party)
District Judge 58th Judicial District
- Jacob P. Ford
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Tony A. Henson (Democratic Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Kevin Spraggs (Republican Party)
- Jimmie D. Sloan (Democratic Party)
County Attorney
- Jason Franklin Darnall (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Crissy Greer (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Matt A. Hilbrecht (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Barry Howell (Republican Party)
County Commissioner 1st District
- Eddie McGuire (Republican Party)
- Thomas Ross Jameson (Democratic Party)
County Commissioner 2nd District
- Marty R. Barrett (Republican Party)
- Eldon G. Nattier (Democratic Party)
County Commissioner 3rd District
- Monti R. Collins (Republican Party)
- Laura McHugh (Democratic Party)
Coroner
- Kenny Pratt (Republican Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Larry Kyle Thompson (Republican Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Michael D. Gordon (Republican Party)
Justice of The Peace 2nd Magisterial District
- Eryn Pritchett (Democratic Party)
Member Board of Education 2nd Educational District
- Darla Doss
Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District
- Tina Marshall
- Randy Travis
Benton Mayor
- Jessica Scillian
- Stephen Flatt
Benton City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Guy Henton
- Kayce Downing
- Stanley "Butch" Holland
- Jeffrey Carr Thompson
- David Maddox
- Sylvia Jestes
- Chris Kerrick
- John Durham
Calvert City Mayor
- Jeremy Rowe
- Neeta Hale
Calvert City City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- J. Denae Shelton
- James "Nick" Cole
- Ralph W. Howard
- Dustin Brown
- H. Steve Freeman
- Kevin B. Stokes
Hardin Mayor
- Pamela Bradley
- Jeremy Sean Thompson
Hardin City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Russell Dunn
- Vickie Burkeen
- Cassie Leigh Thompson
- Lyn Henderson
- Jonathan Robert Pugh