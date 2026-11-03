2026 General Election Results: Marshall County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Marshall County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

Danny Carroll (Republican Party)

State Representative 6th Representative District

Chris Freeland (Republican Party)

District Judge 58th Judicial District

Jacob P. Ford

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Tony A. Henson (Democratic Party)

County Judge-Executive

Kevin Spraggs (Republican Party)

Jimmie D. Sloan (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

Jason Franklin Darnall (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Crissy Greer (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Matt A. Hilbrecht (Republican Party)

Jailer

Barry Howell (Republican Party)

County Commissioner 1st District

Eddie McGuire (Republican Party)

Thomas Ross Jameson (Democratic Party)

County Commissioner 2nd District

Marty R. Barrett (Republican Party)

Eldon G. Nattier (Democratic Party)

County Commissioner 3rd District

Monti R. Collins (Republican Party)

Laura McHugh (Democratic Party)

Coroner

Kenny Pratt (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Larry Kyle Thompson (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Michael D. Gordon (Republican Party)

Justice of The Peace 2nd Magisterial District

Eryn Pritchett (Democratic Party)

Member Board of Education 2nd Educational District

Darla Doss

Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District

Tina Marshall

Randy Travis

Benton Mayor

Jessica Scillian

Stephen Flatt

Benton City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

Guy Henton

Kayce Downing

Stanley "Butch" Holland

Jeffrey Carr Thompson

David Maddox

Sylvia Jestes

Chris Kerrick

John Durham

Calvert City Mayor

Jeremy Rowe

Neeta Hale

Calvert City City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

J. Denae Shelton

James "Nick" Cole

Ralph W. Howard

Dustin Brown

H. Steve Freeman

Kevin B. Stokes

Hardin Mayor

Pamela Bradley

Jeremy Sean Thompson

Hardin City Council (Vote For Up To Six)