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2026 General Election Results: Marshall County

WKMS
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:01 PM CST

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Marshall County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated. 

Straight Party

  • Republican Party 
  • Democratic Party
  • Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

  • Andy Barr (Republican Party)
  • Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
  • Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

  • James R. Comer (Republican Party)
  • John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

  • Danny Carroll (Republican Party)

State Representative 6th Representative District

  • Chris Freeland (Republican Party)

District Judge 58th Judicial District

  • Jacob P. Ford

Constitutional Amendment 1

  • Yes
  • No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

  • Tony A. Henson (Democratic Party)

County Judge-Executive

  • Kevin Spraggs (Republican Party)
  • Jimmie D. Sloan (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

  • Jason Franklin Darnall (Republican Party)

County Clerk

  • Crissy Greer (Republican Party)

Sheriff

  • Matt A. Hilbrecht (Republican Party)

Jailer

  • Barry Howell (Republican Party)

County Commissioner 1st District

  • Eddie McGuire (Republican Party)
  • Thomas Ross Jameson (Democratic Party)

County Commissioner 2nd District

  • Marty R. Barrett (Republican Party)
  • Eldon G. Nattier (Democratic Party)

County Commissioner 3rd District

  • Monti R. Collins (Republican Party)
  • Laura McHugh (Democratic Party)

Coroner

  • Kenny Pratt (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

  • Larry Kyle Thompson (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

  • Michael D. Gordon (Republican Party)

Justice of The Peace 2nd Magisterial District

  • Eryn Pritchett (Democratic Party)

Member Board of Education 2nd Educational District

  • Darla Doss

Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District

  • Tina Marshall
  • Randy Travis

Benton Mayor

  • Jessica Scillian
  • Stephen Flatt

Benton City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

  • Guy Henton
  • Kayce Downing
  • Stanley "Butch" Holland
  • Jeffrey Carr Thompson
  • David Maddox
  • Sylvia Jestes
  • Chris Kerrick
  • John Durham

Calvert City Mayor

  • Jeremy Rowe
  • Neeta Hale

Calvert City City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

  • J. Denae Shelton
  • James "Nick" Cole
  • Ralph W. Howard
  • Dustin Brown
  • H. Steve Freeman
  • Kevin B. Stokes

Hardin Mayor

  • Pamela Bradley
  • Jeremy Sean Thompson

Hardin City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

  • Russell Dunn
  • Vickie Burkeen
  • Cassie Leigh Thompson
  • Lyn Henderson
  • Jonathan Robert Pugh
Tags
Interactives & Tools marshall countyKentucky Election 2026
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