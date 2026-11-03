2026 General Election Results: Webster County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Webster County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 4th Senatorial District
- Robert M. "Robby" Mills (Republican Party)
State Representative 12th Representative District
- Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)
District Judge 5th Judicial District
- Ben Leonard
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Jeffrey D. Kelley (Democratic Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Stephen R. Henry (Republican Party)
- Jeremy Tyler Brown (Democratic Party)
County Attorney
- Wm. Clint Prow (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Valerie Newell (Democratic Party)
Sheriff
- William "Billy" Braden (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Nathan Stinchcomb (Republican Party)
- Benjamin R. Chandler (Democratic Party)
Coroner
- Darin K. Townsend (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Chad E. Townsend (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Darrin Buchanan (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Taryn Bailey Zaretzke (Republican Party)
Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District
- Amanda Dale Coomes
- Karen Hobgood Mackey
Member Board Of Education 4th Educational District
- Timothy R. McCormick
Clay Mayor
- Scott Stone
- Clint Knepper
Clay City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Kelly Hanor Ware
- Rocky Williams
- Mike Grigg
- Kyler Floyd
- Jamie Edens Daniel
Dixon Mayor
- Robert Terry Webb
Dixon City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Mandee O'Leary
- Robert E. Brown
- Randy Norman
Providence Mayor
- Thomas P. Glover
Providence City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Mark Turner
- Scott Frederick
- Shannon Cole Layton
- Jim Crowell
Sebree Mayor
- David Allen Wilson Jr.
- Billy Smith
Sebree City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Randy Durbin
- Korderro "Kord" Cooper
- Perry McClellan Culberson
- Jim Allen Williams
- Terry Wallace
Slaughters Mayor
- Chris Winstead
Question - Are you in favor of dissolving the City of Wheatcroft?
- Yes
- No