2026 General Election Results: Webster County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Webster County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 4th Senatorial District

Robert M. "Robby" Mills (Republican Party)

State Representative 12th Representative District

Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)

District Judge 5th Judicial District

Ben Leonard

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Jeffrey D. Kelley (Democratic Party)

County Judge-Executive

Stephen R. Henry (Republican Party)

Jeremy Tyler Brown (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

Wm. Clint Prow (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Valerie Newell (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

William "Billy" Braden (Republican Party)

Jailer

Nathan Stinchcomb (Republican Party)

Benjamin R. Chandler (Democratic Party)

Coroner

Darin K. Townsend (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Chad E. Townsend (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Darrin Buchanan (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Taryn Bailey Zaretzke (Republican Party)

Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District

Amanda Dale Coomes

Karen Hobgood Mackey

Member Board Of Education 4th Educational District

Timothy R. McCormick

Clay Mayor

Scott Stone

Clint Knepper

Clay City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Kelly Hanor Ware

Rocky Williams

Mike Grigg

Kyler Floyd

Jamie Edens Daniel

Dixon Mayor

Robert Terry Webb

Dixon City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)

Mandee O'Leary

Robert E. Brown

Randy Norman

Providence Mayor

Thomas P. Glover

Providence City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Mark Turner

Scott Frederick

Shannon Cole Layton

Jim Crowell

Sebree Mayor

David Allen Wilson Jr.

Billy Smith

Sebree City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Randy Durbin

Korderro "Kord" Cooper

Perry McClellan Culberson

Jim Allen Williams

Terry Wallace

Slaughters Mayor

Chris Winstead

Question - Are you in favor of dissolving the City of Wheatcroft?