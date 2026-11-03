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2026 General Election Results: Webster County

WKMS
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:08 PM CST
Derek Operle

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Webster County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.  

Straight Party

  • Republican Party 
  • Democratic Party
  • Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

  • Andy Barr (Republican Party)
  • Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
  • Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S Representative 1st Congressional District

  • James R. Comer (Republican Party) 
  • John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 4th Senatorial District

  • Robert M. "Robby" Mills (Republican Party)

State Representative 12th Representative District

  • Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)

District Judge 5th Judicial District

  • Ben Leonard

Constitutional Amendment 1

  • Yes
  • No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

  • Jeffrey D. Kelley (Democratic Party)

County Judge-Executive

  • Stephen R. Henry (Republican Party) 
  • Jeremy Tyler Brown (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

  • Wm. Clint Prow (Republican Party)

County Clerk

  • Valerie Newell (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

  • William "Billy" Braden (Republican Party)

Jailer

  • Nathan Stinchcomb (Republican Party) 
  • Benjamin R. Chandler (Democratic Party)

Coroner

  • Darin K. Townsend (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

  • Chad E. Townsend (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

  • Darrin Buchanan (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

  • Taryn Bailey Zaretzke (Republican Party)

Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District

  • Amanda Dale Coomes
  • Karen Hobgood Mackey

Member Board Of Education 4th Educational District

  • Timothy R. McCormick

Clay Mayor

  • Scott Stone
  • Clint Knepper

Clay City Council (Vote For up to Six)

  • Kelly Hanor Ware
  • Rocky Williams
  • Mike Grigg
  • Kyler Floyd
  • Jamie Edens Daniel

Dixon Mayor

  • Robert Terry Webb

Dixon City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)

  • Mandee O'Leary
  • Robert E. Brown
  • Randy Norman

Providence Mayor

  • Thomas P. Glover

Providence City Council (Vote For up to Six)

  • Mark Turner
  • Scott Frederick
  • Shannon Cole Layton
  • Jim Crowell

Sebree Mayor

  • David Allen Wilson Jr.
  • Billy Smith

Sebree City Council (Vote For up to Six)

  • Randy Durbin
  • Korderro "Kord" Cooper
  • Perry McClellan Culberson
  • Jim Allen Williams
  • Terry Wallace

Slaughters Mayor

  • Chris Winstead

Question - Are you in favor of dissolving the City of Wheatcroft?

  • Yes
  • No
Tags
Interactives & Tools Kentucky Election 2026webster county
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