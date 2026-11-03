2026 General Election Results: Muhlenberg County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Muhlenberg County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

S. Brett Guthrie (Republican Party)

Megan Wingfield (Democratic Party)

Thomas A. Loecken (Independent)

State and judicial races

State Representative 15th Representative District

Rebecca Raymer (Republican Party)

Chris Waddell (Democratic Party)

District Judge 45th Judicial District

Eric S. Stovall

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Belinda S. McKinney (Democratic Party)

County Judge-Executive

Mack McGehee (Republican Party)

Kevin Gunn (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

Ryan K. Rice (Democratic Party)

County Clerk

Crystal Smith (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

William E. Ward (Democratic Party)

Jailer

Barry "Ralph" Groves (Democratic Party)

Coroner

Larry D. Vincent (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Josh McDowell (Republican Party)

Janie Phelps (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Ronnie J. Jones (Republican Party)

Darrell W. Bowers (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Jeff Travis (Republican Party)

Jeff Vincent (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Brent Sherrod (Republican Party)

Keith Phillips (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 5th Magisterial District

Andrew Bullock (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Randal Hambrick (Republican Party)

Bobby Joe Lewellen II (Democratic Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Don Paschal (Republican Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

Jerrod Franklin (Republican Party)

Joshua "Josh" Beatty (Democratic Party)

Constable 4th Magisterial District

Darrin S. Albro (Democratic Party)

Constable 5th Magisterial District

Tim Franklin (Democratic Party)

Member Board Of Education 4th Educational District

Debra "Debbie" Melton

Member Board Of Education 5th Educational District

Terri L. Durham

Bremen Mayor

William Lindsey

Allen W. Miller

Bremen City Council (Vote For Up To Five)

Judy Bullock

Jeffrey E. Nelson

Holly Robinson

Jamey Daugherty

Central City Mayor

Malcolm West

Central City City Council (Vote For Up To Eight)

Richard "Dicky" Miller

Shannon Coombs

Cassie Reynolds

Mike Jenkins

Chris Cary

David L. Richey

David Higgs

Jack Reno

Jerry "Pat" Durall

Ellanee Lancaster

Mary Lee Kelly

Jerry Legrand

Janet Hearld

Brandon Wooldridge

Drakesboro Mayor

Eddie Brake

Drakesboro City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

Misty Brake-Hambrick

Cliff Davis

Tex R. Allen II

Robert Hambrick

Chadd Davis

Tex Allen

Greenville Mayor

Tommy Watkins

Greenville City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

Marcus West

Nick Sparks

Ron Roberts

Raymond Walker

Wade Walters

Regina Curry

Chad L. Mahlosky

Ethan Jessup

Powderly Mayor

Jonathan Armour

Powderly City Council (Vote For Up To Four)