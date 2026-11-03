2026 General Election Results: Muhlenberg County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Muhlenberg County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
- S. Brett Guthrie (Republican Party)
- Megan Wingfield (Democratic Party)
- Thomas A. Loecken (Independent)
State and judicial races
State Representative 15th Representative District
- Rebecca Raymer (Republican Party)
- Chris Waddell (Democratic Party)
District Judge 45th Judicial District
- Eric S. Stovall
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Belinda S. McKinney (Democratic Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Mack McGehee (Republican Party)
- Kevin Gunn (Democratic Party)
County Attorney
- Ryan K. Rice (Democratic Party)
County Clerk
- Crystal Smith (Democratic Party)
Sheriff
- William E. Ward (Democratic Party)
Jailer
- Barry "Ralph" Groves (Democratic Party)
Coroner
- Larry D. Vincent (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Josh McDowell (Republican Party)
- Janie Phelps (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Ronnie J. Jones (Republican Party)
- Darrell W. Bowers (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Jeff Travis (Republican Party)
- Jeff Vincent (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Brent Sherrod (Republican Party)
- Keith Phillips (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
- Andrew Bullock (Republican Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Randal Hambrick (Republican Party)
- Bobby Joe Lewellen II (Democratic Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Don Paschal (Republican Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- Jerrod Franklin (Republican Party)
- Joshua "Josh" Beatty (Democratic Party)
Constable 4th Magisterial District
- Darrin S. Albro (Democratic Party)
Constable 5th Magisterial District
- Tim Franklin (Democratic Party)
Member Board Of Education 4th Educational District
- Debra "Debbie" Melton
Member Board Of Education 5th Educational District
- Terri L. Durham
Bremen Mayor
- William Lindsey
- Allen W. Miller
Bremen City Council (Vote For Up To Five)
- Judy Bullock
- Jeffrey E. Nelson
- Holly Robinson
- Jamey Daugherty
Central City Mayor
- Malcolm West
Central City City Council (Vote For Up To Eight)
- Richard "Dicky" Miller
- Shannon Coombs
- Cassie Reynolds
- Mike Jenkins
- Chris Cary
- David L. Richey
- David Higgs
- Jack Reno
- Jerry "Pat" Durall
- Ellanee Lancaster
- Mary Lee Kelly
- Jerry Legrand
- Janet Hearld
- Brandon Wooldridge
Drakesboro Mayor
- Eddie Brake
Drakesboro City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Misty Brake-Hambrick
- Cliff Davis
- Tex R. Allen II
- Robert Hambrick
- Chadd Davis
- Tex Allen
Greenville Mayor
- Tommy Watkins
Greenville City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Marcus West
- Nick Sparks
- Ron Roberts
- Raymond Walker
- Wade Walters
- Regina Curry
- Chad L. Mahlosky
- Ethan Jessup
Powderly Mayor
- Jonathan Armour
Powderly City Council (Vote For Up To Four)
- Lindsey Wells Ewing
- Patrick Tucker
- Brenda Keplinger
- Ronnie McIntosh
- Tina Lear
- Marilyn Adams Peveler
- Gary L. Gates