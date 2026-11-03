2026 General Election Results: Trigg County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Trigg County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 5th Representative District

Mary Beth Imes (Republican Party)

State Representative 8th Representative District

Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division

Matt Schalk

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Lauren Fowler (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Stan Humphries (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Randall Braboy (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Carmen Shore Finley (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

Mike Sandbrink (Republican Party)

Jailer

James E. Hughes (Republican Party)

Coroner

John Mark Vinson (Republican Party)

County Surveyor

Matthew Clark (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Mike Wright (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Barry Littlejohn (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Josh Adams (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Trey Lancaster (Republican Party)

Magistrate 5th Magisterial District

Jonathan Paul Shemwell (Republican Party)

Magistrate 6th Magisterial District

Patrick Bush (Republican Party)

Magistrate 7th Magisterial District

Mike Lane (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Ray Wyatt (Republican Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

John Oliphant (Republican Party)

Constable 4th Magisterial District

Kerry Fowler (Republican Party)

Constable 5th Magisterial District

Arthur Perkins (Democratic Party)

Constable 6th Magisterial District

Dennis Whitten (Republican Party)

Constable 7th Magisterial District

Earl W. Wade Sr. (Republican Party)

Member Board of Education 1st Educational District

James P. Mullen

Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District

Jamie Gapp

Cadiz Mayor

Todd King

Mitzi Thomas-Lawson

Cadiz City Council (Vote For Up To Six)