2026 General Election Results: Trigg County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Trigg County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 5th Representative District
- Mary Beth Imes (Republican Party)
State Representative 8th Representative District
- Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)
District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division
- Brandon Knoth
District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division
- Matt Schalk
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Lauren Fowler (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Stan Humphries (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Randall Braboy (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Carmen Shore Finley (Democratic Party)
Sheriff
- Mike Sandbrink (Republican Party)
Jailer
- James E. Hughes (Republican Party)
Coroner
- John Mark Vinson (Republican Party)
County Surveyor
- Matthew Clark (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Mike Wright (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Barry Littlejohn (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Josh Adams (Republican Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Trey Lancaster (Republican Party)
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
- Jonathan Paul Shemwell (Republican Party)
Magistrate 6th Magisterial District
- Patrick Bush (Republican Party)
Magistrate 7th Magisterial District
- Mike Lane (Republican Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Ray Wyatt (Republican Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- John Oliphant (Republican Party)
Constable 4th Magisterial District
- Kerry Fowler (Republican Party)
Constable 5th Magisterial District
- Arthur Perkins (Democratic Party)
Constable 6th Magisterial District
- Dennis Whitten (Republican Party)
Constable 7th Magisterial District
- Earl W. Wade Sr. (Republican Party)
Member Board of Education 1st Educational District
- James P. Mullen
Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District
- Jamie Gapp
Cadiz Mayor
- Todd King
- Mitzi Thomas-Lawson
Cadiz City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Susie Hendricks
- Rachel Perez
- Frankie Phillips
- Bob Noel
- Susan Bryant
- Brian Futrell
- Brenda K. Price
- Todd Wallace
- Craig Stallons