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2026 General Election results from Tennessee

WKMS
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:46 PM CST

Voters across Kentucky weighed in on candidates for local government leaders and for lawmakers that will represent them in Frankfort – and Washington, D.C. – on Tuesday.

You can see updated on Tennessee election results from our partners at Nashville’s WPLN as ballots are counted or view statewide results below:

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As polls close across the commonwealth, WKMS will post local results as they’re tallied in western Kentucky. To see live updates on Kentucky's statewide races via the Associated Press, check out Kentucky Public Radio’s results page. For coverage of races in Illinois, our partners at Capitol News Illinois will also be updating results pages as ballots are counted.
Tags
Government & Politics Kentucky Election 2026Tennessee Election
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