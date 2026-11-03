© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 General Election results from western Kentucky

WKMS
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM CST
Derek Operle
/
WKMS

Voters across Kentucky weighed in on candidates for local government leaders and for lawmakers that will represent them in Frankfort – and Washington, D.C. – on Tuesday.

As polls close across the commonwealth, WKMS will update this page to include local results as they’re tallied in western Kentucky:

BallardCaldwellCalloway
CarlisleChristianCrittenden
FultonGravesHickman
HopkinsLivingstonLyon
MarshallMcCrackenMuhlenberg
TriggUnionWebster

To see live updates on statewide races via the Associated Press, check out Kentucky Public Radio’s results page. For coverage of races in Illinois and Tennessee, our partners at Capitol News Illinois and Nashville’s WPLN will also be updating results pages as ballots are counted.
Tags
Government & Politics Kentucky Election 2026kentucky voters
Related Content