2026 General Election results from western Kentucky
Voters across Kentucky weighed in on candidates for local government leaders and for lawmakers that will represent them in Frankfort – and Washington, D.C. – on Tuesday.
As polls close across the commonwealth, WKMS will update this page to include local results as they’re tallied in western Kentucky:
|Ballard
|Caldwell
|Calloway
|Carlisle
|Christian
|Crittenden
|Fulton
|Graves
|Hickman
|Hopkins
|Livingston
|Lyon
|Marshall
|McCracken
|Muhlenberg
|Trigg
|Union
|Webster
To see live updates on statewide races via the Associated Press, check out Kentucky Public Radio’s results page. For coverage of races in Illinois and Tennessee, our partners at Capitol News Illinois and Nashville’s WPLN will also be updating results pages as ballots are counted.