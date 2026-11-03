2026 General Election Results: Christian County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Christian County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 8th Representative District

Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

State Representative 9th Representative District

Myron B. Dossett (Republican Party)

State Representative 16th Representative District

Jason Petrie (Republican Party)

District Judge 3rd Judicial District 1st Division

John Lindsey Adams

District Judge 3rd Judicial District 2nd Division

J. Foster Cotthoff

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Amber Ezell (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Jerry Gilliam (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Lincoln W. Foster (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Melinda A. Humphries (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Tyler DeArmond (Republican Party)

Jailer

Adam Smith (Republican Party)

Coroner

Scott Daniel (Republican Party)

County Surveyor

Wm. "Bill" Chaudoin Jr. (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Magaline Ferguson (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Josh Turner (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

George Barnett (Republican Party)

Faith Watkins (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

J.E. Pryor (Republican Party)

Magistrate 5th Magisterial District

Austin Crawford (Republican Party)

James "Jim" Smith (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 6th Magisterial District

Phillip Peterson (Republican Party)

Magistrate 7th Magisterial District

Todd R. Morris (Republican Party)

Magistrate 8th Magisterial District

Lucas Stagner (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Mike O. "Bubba" Haddock (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Pat Gersham (Democratic Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

Glenn Rickard (Republican Party)

Constable 4th Magisterial District

Chris Cayce (Republican Party)

Constable 5th Magisterial District

Mark A. Graham (Republican Party)

Constable 6th Magisterial District

Thomas Walker (Republican Party)

Constable 7th Magisterial District

Richard F. Leavell III (Republican Party)

Constable 8th Magisterial District

Jeff W. Newton

Hopkinsville Mayor

Russ Guffey (Republican Party)

Markeeta Oldham Wilkerson (Democratic Party)

Desaepa Vansauwa (Independent)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 1

Chance Andrew Tatum (Republican Party)

Sharon E. Manning (Democratic Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 2

Adrian J. Bruce (Republican Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 3

Donald Marsh (Republican Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 4

Terry Parker (Republican Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 5

Anna Norris (Republican Party)

Carolyn Marie Hughes (Democratic Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 6

Travis W. Martin (Republican Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 7

Clayton Sumner (Republican Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8

Stephen Crisp (Republican Party)

Tiffany Pittman (Democratic Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 9

Jamie Lynn Lienberger (Republican Party)

Monike Love (Democratic Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 10

Steve Keel (Republican Party)

Angelita O. Atkins (Democratic Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 11

Jason Bell (Republican Party)

Andrea Santos-Rickard (Democratic Party)

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 12

Elizabeth Draude (Republican Party)

Crofton Mayor

Daniel F. Lacy

Crofton City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Jonathan Ray Staggs

Jeffery A. Chandler

Gregory P. Owen

Reta Fleming

James C. Grace

Leslie D. Wilson

Wanda Croft

Wendall R. Alexander

Lafayette Mayor

Brandon Borneman

Lafayette City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)

Timothy Hancock

Christian Pahl

Sandra Torres

Norma Banks

Chase Keough Wedinger

Oak Grove Mayor

Janet Edwards

Richard Baker

Duvon Perkins

Jackie Oliver

John Campbell

Oak Grove City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Jean Leavell

Edward T. Cook

James Stewart

Yvonne Castleberry

Jane McKnight

Breana N. Cash

Isaiah Spencer

Lloyd Andy Walters

Theresa Jarvis

Melissa Lynch

Pembroke Mayor

Brad "B. T." Ross

Pembroke City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)