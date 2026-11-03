2026 General Election Results: Christian County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Christian County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 8th Representative District
- Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)
State Representative 9th Representative District
- Myron B. Dossett (Republican Party)
State Representative 16th Representative District
- Jason Petrie (Republican Party)
District Judge 3rd Judicial District 1st Division
- John Lindsey Adams
District Judge 3rd Judicial District 2nd Division
- J. Foster Cotthoff
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Amber Ezell (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Jerry Gilliam (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Lincoln W. Foster (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Melinda A. Humphries (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Tyler DeArmond (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Adam Smith (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Scott Daniel (Republican Party)
County Surveyor
- Wm. "Bill" Chaudoin Jr. (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Magaline Ferguson (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Josh Turner (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- George Barnett (Republican Party)
- Faith Watkins (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- J.E. Pryor (Republican Party)
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
- Austin Crawford (Republican Party)
- James "Jim" Smith (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 6th Magisterial District
- Phillip Peterson (Republican Party)
Magistrate 7th Magisterial District
- Todd R. Morris (Republican Party)
Magistrate 8th Magisterial District
- Lucas Stagner (Republican Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Mike O. "Bubba" Haddock (Republican Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Pat Gersham (Democratic Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- Glenn Rickard (Republican Party)
Constable 4th Magisterial District
- Chris Cayce (Republican Party)
Constable 5th Magisterial District
- Mark A. Graham (Republican Party)
Constable 6th Magisterial District
- Thomas Walker (Republican Party)
Constable 7th Magisterial District
- Richard F. Leavell III (Republican Party)
Constable 8th Magisterial District
- Jeff W. Newton
Hopkinsville Mayor
- Russ Guffey (Republican Party)
- Markeeta Oldham Wilkerson (Democratic Party)
- Desaepa Vansauwa (Independent)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 1
- Chance Andrew Tatum (Republican Party)
- Sharon E. Manning (Democratic Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 2
- Adrian J. Bruce (Republican Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 3
- Donald Marsh (Republican Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 4
- Terry Parker (Republican Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 5
- Anna Norris (Republican Party)
- Carolyn Marie Hughes (Democratic Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 6
- Travis W. Martin (Republican Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 7
- Clayton Sumner (Republican Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8
- Stephen Crisp (Republican Party)
- Tiffany Pittman (Democratic Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 9
- Jamie Lynn Lienberger (Republican Party)
- Monike Love (Democratic Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 10
- Steve Keel (Republican Party)
- Angelita O. Atkins (Democratic Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 11
- Jason Bell (Republican Party)
- Andrea Santos-Rickard (Democratic Party)
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 12
- Elizabeth Draude (Republican Party)
Crofton Mayor
- Daniel F. Lacy
Crofton City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Jonathan Ray Staggs
- Jeffery A. Chandler
- Gregory P. Owen
- Reta Fleming
- James C. Grace
- Leslie D. Wilson
- Wanda Croft
- Wendall R. Alexander
Lafayette Mayor
- Brandon Borneman
Lafayette City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Timothy Hancock
- Christian Pahl
- Sandra Torres
- Norma Banks
- Chase Keough Wedinger
Oak Grove Mayor
- Janet Edwards
- Richard Baker
- Duvon Perkins
- Jackie Oliver
- John Campbell
Oak Grove City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Jean Leavell
- Edward T. Cook
- James Stewart
- Yvonne Castleberry
- Jane McKnight
- Breana N. Cash
- Isaiah Spencer
- Lloyd Andy Walters
- Theresa Jarvis
- Melissa Lynch
Pembroke Mayor
- Brad "B. T." Ross
Pembroke City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Karen Mitchell Pyle
- David Rule
- Lesa Thaxton Farmer
- Walter Bell