2026 General Election Results: Carlisle County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Carlisle County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District



Danny Carroll (Republican Party)

State Representative 1st Representative District

Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

District Judge 1st Judicial District

Mark Stephen Medlin

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Jonathan Bruer (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Jessica Galloway (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Michael Boyd Stacy II (Democratic Party)

County Clerk

Lindsey Lemons (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Kyle Webb (Republican Party)

Jailer

David “Pearhead” Webb (Republican Party)

Kelly R. Laird (Democratic Party)

Coroner

Holly Curtsinger (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Lisa Mantle Adams (Republican Party)

Garrett Terry (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Matt Oliver (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Keith Crider (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Carey Webb (Democratic Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Dan M. Bowles (Democratic Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

Russell Scott Ellegood (Republican Party)

Member Board of Education - 2nd Educational District

Kirk Arnold

Member Board of Education - 5th Educational District

John Matt Fourshee

Arlington Mayor

Bobby L. McGee

Arlington City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

Evelyn West

Nancy Dodge

Wayne Weatherspoon

Paul Gaddie

Bardwell Mayor

James E. Powers II

Philip D. King

Bardwell City Council (Vote for up to Six)