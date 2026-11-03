2026 General Election Results: Carlisle County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Carlisle County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
- Danny Carroll (Republican Party)
State Representative 1st Representative District
- Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
District Judge 1st Judicial District
- Mark Stephen Medlin
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Jonathan Bruer (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Jessica Galloway (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Michael Boyd Stacy II (Democratic Party)
County Clerk
- Lindsey Lemons (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Kyle Webb (Republican Party)
Jailer
- David “Pearhead” Webb (Republican Party)
- Kelly R. Laird (Democratic Party)
Coroner
- Holly Curtsinger (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Lisa Mantle Adams (Republican Party)
- Garrett Terry (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Matt Oliver (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Keith Crider (Republican Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Carey Webb (Democratic Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Dan M. Bowles (Democratic Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- Russell Scott Ellegood (Republican Party)
Member Board of Education - 2nd Educational District
- Kirk Arnold
Member Board of Education - 5th Educational District
- John Matt Fourshee
Arlington Mayor
- Bobby L. McGee
Arlington City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Evelyn West
- Nancy Dodge
- Wayne Weatherspoon
- Paul Gaddie
Bardwell Mayor
- James E. Powers II
- Philip D. King
Bardwell City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Diana Smith
- Steve Perry
- Ronnie Canary
- Mahlon Thomas
- Cody Yates