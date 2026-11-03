2026 General Election Results: McCracken County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on McCracken County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
- Danny Carroll (Republican Party)
State Representative 1st Representative District
- Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
State Representative 2nd Representative District
- Kim Holloway (Republican Party)
State Representative 3rd Representative District
- Randy Bridges (Republican Party)
- Michael McVicker (Democratic Party)
State Representative 6th Representative District
- Chris Freeland (Republican Party)
District Judge 2nd Judicial District 1st Division
- Todd S. Jones
District Judge 2nd Judicial District 2nd Division
- Jenny Hines
Circuit Clerk
- Anita Turner (Republican Party)
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Bill Dunn (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Craig Zeiss Clymer (Republican Party)
- George P. Bray (Independent)
County Attorney
- D. Cade Foster (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Cara Ann Walker (Republican Party)
- Daronda Tyler (Democratic Party)
Sheriff
- Ryan Norman (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Stephen Carter (Republican Party)
County Commissioner 1st District
- J. W. "Bill" Bartleman (Republican Party)
County Commissioner 2nd District
- Jeff Parker (Republican Party)
County Commissioner 3rd District
- Eddie Jones (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Amanda G. Melton (Republican Party)
County Surveyor
- William Noel McElya (Republican Party)
Justice Of The Peace 1st Magisterial District
- James Hugh Gearhart (Democratic Party)
Justice Of The Peace 2nd Magisterial District
- Eric Allen (Republican Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Mark Hayden (Republican Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Eric Augustus (Republican Party)
Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District
- Steve Shelby
Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District
- Kelly Curtis Walker
Member Board Of Education Paducah Independent School District (Vote For Two)
- Richard Parker
- Felix Akojie
Member Board Of Education Paducah Independent School District (Unexpired Term) (Vote For One)
- Angela Sanders
- Amina Watkins
Paducah City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Sandra Wilson
- Robert "Buz" Smith
- Raynarldo Henderson
- Dujuan Thomas
- Gerald Watkins