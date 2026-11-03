2026 General Election Results: McCracken County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on McCracken County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

Danny Carroll (Republican Party)

State Representative 1st Representative District

Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

State Representative 2nd Representative District

Kim Holloway (Republican Party)

State Representative 3rd Representative District

Randy Bridges (Republican Party)

Michael McVicker (Democratic Party)

State Representative 6th Representative District

Chris Freeland (Republican Party)

District Judge 2nd Judicial District 1st Division

Todd S. Jones

District Judge 2nd Judicial District 2nd Division

Jenny Hines

Circuit Clerk

Anita Turner (Republican Party)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Bill Dunn (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Craig Zeiss Clymer (Republican Party)

George P. Bray (Independent)

County Attorney

D. Cade Foster (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Cara Ann Walker (Republican Party)

Daronda Tyler (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

Ryan Norman (Republican Party)

Jailer

Stephen Carter (Republican Party)

County Commissioner 1st District

J. W. "Bill" Bartleman (Republican Party)

County Commissioner 2nd District

Jeff Parker (Republican Party)

County Commissioner 3rd District

Eddie Jones (Republican Party)

Coroner

Amanda G. Melton (Republican Party)

County Surveyor

William Noel McElya (Republican Party)

Justice Of The Peace 1st Magisterial District

James Hugh Gearhart (Democratic Party)

Justice Of The Peace 2nd Magisterial District

Eric Allen (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Mark Hayden (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Eric Augustus (Republican Party)

Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District

Steve Shelby

Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District

Kelly Curtis Walker

Member Board Of Education Paducah Independent School District (Vote For Two)

Richard Parker

Felix Akojie

Member Board Of Education Paducah Independent School District (Unexpired Term) (Vote For One)

Angela Sanders

Amina Watkins

Paducah City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)