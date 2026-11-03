2026 General Election Results: Union County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Union County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 4th Senatorial District
- Robert M. "Robby" Mills (Republican Party)
State Representative 12th Representative District
- Jim Gooch JR. (Republican Party)
District Judge 5th Judicial District
- Ben Leonard
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Clay Wells (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Adam R. O'Nan (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Megan Randolph (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Garrick Thompson (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Jason O. Thomas (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Jason L. Newton (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Jeff "Peachy" Paris (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Leo Rednour (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Darrell Wedding (Republican Party)
- Jerri Floyd (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Derek W. Johns (Republican Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Ehren Schaffter (Republican Party)
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
- Michael Turner (Republican Party)
- Joe Clements (Democratic Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Michael W. Willett (Republican Party)
- Sam V. McLeod (Democratic Party)
Member Board Of Education - 2nd Educational District
- Chad Hagan
Member Board Of Education - 3rd Educational District (Unexpired Term)
- Susan Duncan
Member Board Of Education - 4th Educational District
- Greg Clifton
Morganfield Mayor
- Geoffrey Deibler
- J. Randy Greenwell
Morganfield City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Ronnie Burkins
- Jeremy Collins
- Brian Humphrey
- Tommy Berry
- Matthew Arnett
- Brittany French
- Rick Wyatt
Sturgis Mayor
- Michael A. Lehman Jr.
- Billy Adams
Sturgis City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Pete Van
- Allan Collins
- Charles Garnett
- Theresa Greer
- Chad Pryor Lamb
- John K. Deibler
- R. Hunter Davis
- Dennis Odom
Uniontown Mayor
- Ladonna N. Tapp
- Terry Joe Coker
Uniontown City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Kara Vaughn
- Trudy Howard
- Tamara Jackson
- Karen Clevidence
- D. "Barbwire" Clevidence
Waverly Mayor
- Cris Payne
- Thomas E. "Ed" Buckman
Waverly City Council (Vote for up to Four)
- Chris Householder
- Mike Wolfe
- Logan Willett