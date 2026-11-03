2026 General Election Results: Union County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Union County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 4th Senatorial District

Robert M. "Robby" Mills (Republican Party)

State Representative 12th Representative District

Jim Gooch JR. (Republican Party)



District Judge 5th Judicial District

Ben Leonard

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Clay Wells (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Adam R. O'Nan (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Megan Randolph (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Garrick Thompson (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Jason O. Thomas (Republican Party)

Jailer

Jason L. Newton (Republican Party)

Coroner

Jeff "Peachy" Paris (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Leo Rednour (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Darrell Wedding (Republican Party)

Jerri Floyd (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Derek W. Johns (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Ehren Schaffter (Republican Party)

Magistrate 5th Magisterial District

Michael Turner (Republican Party)

Joe Clements (Democratic Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Michael W. Willett (Republican Party)

Sam V. McLeod (Democratic Party)

Member Board Of Education - 2nd Educational District

Chad Hagan

Member Board Of Education - 3rd Educational District (Unexpired Term)

Susan Duncan

Member Board Of Education - 4th Educational District

Greg Clifton

Morganfield Mayor

Geoffrey Deibler

J. Randy Greenwell

Morganfield City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Ronnie Burkins

Jeremy Collins

Brian Humphrey

Tommy Berry

Matthew Arnett

Brittany French

Rick Wyatt

Sturgis Mayor

Michael A. Lehman Jr.

Billy Adams

Sturgis City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Pete Van

Allan Collins

Charles Garnett

Theresa Greer

Chad Pryor Lamb

John K. Deibler

R. Hunter Davis

Dennis Odom

Uniontown Mayor

Ladonna N. Tapp

Terry Joe Coker

Uniontown City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Kara Vaughn

Trudy Howard

Tamara Jackson

Karen Clevidence

D. "Barbwire" Clevidence

Waverly Mayor

Cris Payne

Thomas E. "Ed" Buckman

Waverly City Council (Vote for up to Four)