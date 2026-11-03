2026 General Election Results: Ballard County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Ballard County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
- Danny Carroll (Republican Party)
State Representative 1st Representative District
- Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
Commonwealth's Attorney 1st Judicial Circuit (Unexpired Term)
- Grace E. Stewart (Republican Party)
District Judge 1st Judicial District
- Mark Stephen Medlin
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Susan Sullivan (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Todd Cooper (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Bethany Leonard Denton (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Travis L. Holder (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Ronnie Giles (Republican Party)
Jailer
- James Campbell (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Robert Tyler Morrow (Republican Party)
County Surveyor
- Herb F. Simmons (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Ryan Hedrick (Republican Party)
- Tracey Neal Wiggins (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Matt Thresher (Republican Party)
- David Cooper (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Sidney Lovelace (Republican Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Nathaniel Wyatt Whipple (Republican Party)
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
- Stonnie Dennis (Republican Party)
- Lindsay Tatum Bowles (Democratic Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Darrell R. Butler II (Republican Party)
Constable 4th Magisterial District
- Mark James Sanders (Republican Party)
- Charlie Brown (Democratic Party)
Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District (Unexpired Term)
- Ben Stewart
Barlow Mayor
- Peggy Meriedeth
Barlow City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)
- Heather Batts
- Michael Mayolo
Kevil Mayor
- Ronnie Rathman
Kevil City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)
- Debbie Bridges
- Bruce Romaine
- Walt Burnley
LaCenter Mayor
- Bob Morrow
LaCenter City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)
- Joe Brooks Whipple
- Karen Stewart-Hargrove
- Helen Karadimas
- Lana Chandler
Wickliffe Mayor
- Brad Woods
- Lynn W. Lane
Wickliffe City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Michael Draheim
- Tony Meggs
- David Kiss Iar
- Jacque E. Jones
- Karen Lawrence
- Cathy Pigg