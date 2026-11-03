2026 General Election Results: Ballard County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Ballard County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

Danny Carroll (Republican Party)

State Representative 1st Representative District

Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

Commonwealth's Attorney 1st Judicial Circuit (Unexpired Term)

Grace E. Stewart (Republican Party)

District Judge 1st Judicial District

Mark Stephen Medlin

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Susan Sullivan (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Todd Cooper (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Bethany Leonard Denton (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Travis L. Holder (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Ronnie Giles (Republican Party)

Jailer

James Campbell (Republican Party)

Coroner

Robert Tyler Morrow (Republican Party)

County Surveyor

Herb F. Simmons (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Ryan Hedrick (Republican Party)

Tracey Neal Wiggins (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Matt Thresher (Republican Party)

David Cooper (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Sidney Lovelace (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Nathaniel Wyatt Whipple (Republican Party)

Magistrate 5th Magisterial District

Stonnie Dennis (Republican Party)

Lindsay Tatum Bowles (Democratic Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Darrell R. Butler II (Republican Party)

Constable 4th Magisterial District

Mark James Sanders (Republican Party)

Charlie Brown (Democratic Party)

Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District (Unexpired Term)

Ben Stewart

Barlow Mayor

Peggy Meriedeth

Barlow City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)

Heather Batts

Michael Mayolo

Kevil Mayor

Ronnie Rathman

Kevil City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)

Debbie Bridges

Bruce Romaine

Walt Burnley

LaCenter Mayor

Bob Morrow

LaCenter City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)

Joe Brooks Whipple

Karen Stewart-Hargrove

Helen Karadimas

Lana Chandler

Wickliffe Mayor

Brad Woods

Lynn W. Lane

Wickliffe City Council (Vote For Up To Six)